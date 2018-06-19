Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (32-36) at Albuquerque Isotopes (35-35)

June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #70: Nashville Sounds (32-36) at Albuquerque Isotopes (35-35)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Edwin Jackson (0-1, 5.40) vs. RHP David Holman (2-1, 5.52)

First Pitch: 1:05 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

20 and Counting: Nick Martini extended his hitting streak to 20 games last night with a single in the first inning. He's hitting .388 (33-for-85) with 15 runs, 13 RBI, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 9 walks during the streak that is the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Martini's streak is tied the 4th-longest by a Sounds player in the PCL era. Eugenio Velez (2013) and Darryl Brinkley (1998) are tied for the second-longest streak by a Sounds player with 22-game hitting streaks. The longest by a Sounds player in the PCL era is Vinny Rottino's 24-game streak in 2008.

51 and Counting: Nick Martini extended his on-base streak to 51 games last night with a single in the first inning. He's hitting .348 (64-for-184) with 34 runs, 29 RBI, 11 doubles, 5 home runs and 37 walks during the streak that is the longest in Minor League Baseball. The 51-game streak is the longest by a Nashville Sounds player in the Pacific Coast League era. Since MLBAM began tracking on-base streaks in 2009, Martini's 51-game streak is tied for the 4th-longest in professional baseball. The longest on-base streak in professional baseball since 2009 belongs to Andrew Velazquez of Single-A South Bend when he reached in 74 straight games in 2014.

Neuse Making Noise: Third baseman Sheldon Neuse had his fifth consecutive multi-hit game last night. Over the five-game stretch, he's hitting .435 (10-for-23) with 3 RBI, 3 runs, 2 doubles and 1 triple. He began the day on June 14 with a .193 average and has boosted it to .217.

Avoiding The Brooms: A loss today would hand the Sounds their first four-game sweep of the season. The last time Nashville was swept in a four-game set was June 22-25 of 2017 in Oklahoma City. Earlier this year, the Sounds lost the first three in Colorado Springs before game four was suspended with Nashville leading, 14-6.

Three or Less is Usually a Win: For only the sixth time this season, the Sounds lost a game when holding their opponent to three or fewer runs. With last night's 3-2 setback, Nashville is now 20-6 when holding the other team to three or less.

What's the word around Nashville?

Luis Torres (@LFTorresIII)

Looking to see the future stars of MLB? Take a look the top 25 minor league baseball prospects in the state of Tennessee. https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/baseball/2018/06/19/tennessee-baseball-redbirds-smokies-sounds-generals-reds-twins/702862002/ ... @jacksongenerals @memphisredbirds @nashvillesounds @smokiesbaseball @GvilleReds

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Nick Martini wastes no time moving along his streaks for the @nashvillesounds. Infield single in the 1st. He's reached in 51 games in a row. He's hit safely in 20 games in a row. #Athletics

Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm)

Check out our Top 5 @nashvillesounds Players of the Week by Rachel Davis @RDavis1792...

Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer)

No warnings, but as @ABQTopes Raimel Tapia has been slow to circle bases on homers past couple days, @nashvillesounds starter Ben Bracewell has been ejected for throwing at Tapia, who is the 2nd batter of the game. (bottom 1st). Quickest Sweet Caroline/pitching change song ever.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.