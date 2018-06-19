Sounds Swept in Albuquerque

June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Jordan Patterson hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Albuquerque Isotopes to a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the Nashville Sounds Tuesday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

Patterson's blast off J.B. Wendelken completed the comeback for the Isotopes after the Sounds jumped out to a 4-0 lead. It's the first four-game sweep the Sounds have suffered in the 2018 season.

Red-hot Nick Martini started the scoring for Nashville in the top of the first inning. After Matt Joyce started the game with a single to left field, Martini split the gap in right-center for a run-scoring triple and 1-0 lead. The three-bagger for Martini extended his hitting streak to 21 games and moved his on-base streak to 52 games.

Steve Lombardozzi scored in the second on a balk, BJ Boyd knocked in Anthony Garcia with a base hit in the third, and Garcia launched his team-leading 12th home run in the fifth to give the Sounds a 4-0 lead behind starter Edwin Jackson.

Trouble started in the sixth when Albuquerque plated their first run of the game on a fielder's choice from Josh Fuentes. Jackson didn't factor into the decision after he allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Carlos Ramirez relieved Jackson and coughed up Nashville's lead in the seventh. The Isotopes scored three runs with Fuentes knotting the game at 4-4 on a sacrifice fly.

It stayed 4-4 as both teams squandered scoring threats in the eighth and ninth. The Sounds had runners at the corners with one out in the top of the ninth, but Martini bounced into a 6-3 double play to end the threat.

In the bottom half, Raimel Tapia and Fuentes singled ahead of Patterson. The first baseman drilled a 3-2, two-out pitch from Wendelken over the wall in right-center to send Nashville to its fourth straight loss.

The Sounds are off Wednesday before returning to First Tennessee Park to open a four-game series against Round Rock Thursday night. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (1-7, 4.62) starts for Nashville against left-hander Michael Roth (2-1, 3.52) for Round Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With today's 7-4 loss, the Sounds dropped to 32-37 on the season.

Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 52 games when he tripled in the first inning. Martini's streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era and is the longest active streak in professional baseball. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in. The 52-game on-base streak is the longest in the Pacific Coast League since at least 2009 when MLBAM began tracking the statistic. The triple extended his hitting streak to a career-high 21 games. His hitting streak is the fifth-longest streak by a Sounds player in the PCL era.

Anthony Garcia's home run in the fifth inning extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games.

The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.