Sky Sox Walk off After Big Bees Comeback

June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees scored five runs in the top of the ninth to tie up Colorado Springs, but the Sky Sox plate the winning run in the bottom of the ninth in a 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon

Colorado Springs loaded the bases with no outs with a double, infield single and a hit batter off of Greg Mahle (0-1) and Tyrone Taylor singled against Jeremy Rhoades to give the Sky Sox the win. The Bees were unable to overcome five Colorado Springs roundtrippers, including a pair of back-to-back homers. That marks just the second time in franchise history that Salt Lake has allowed consecutive home runs twice in the same game, the other coming on May 22, 2009 in Albuquerque.

Salt Lake entered the ninth trailing 7-2, but Julian Leon walked and Alberto Triunfel singled to open the inning. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third with Leon scoring on an error. With two outs, Dustin Ackley doubled home Triunfel to get the Bees within three. Ben Revere singled home Matt Thaiss and Ackley to make it a 7-6 game. After Sherman Johnson walked, Eric Young, Jr. lined a single to center to bring home Revere with the tying run. Revere led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in, while Ackley added one hit and two RBI.

