Rainiers Rally To Complete Sweep Of I-Cubs

June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Rainiers (38-34) mounted a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Iowa Cubs (25-44) by a final score of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

First baseman Gordon Beckham (2x4, R, RBI), third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (1x3, R, BB) and second baseman Danny Muno (1x3, 2 RBI) powered the Rainiers offense as Tacoma won its fifth-straight contest.

POSTGAME AUDIO: bit.ly/RainiersAudio

Rainiers starter Mike Morin allowed just one hit across two scoreless innings in his third career start Tuesday night.

Relievers Anthony McIver (2.0), Darin Gilles (1.0), Tyler Higgins (0.2) and Shawn Armstrong (1.0) shined for the Tacoma bullpen, allowing no runs across a combined 4.2 innings. Left-hander Matt Tenuta (2-0) was credited with the win and Armstrong was awarded his team-leading fourth save.

Tacoma got on the board first when first baseman Gordon Beckham recorded an RBI-groundout to score left fielder Ian Miller and give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

Dave Bote answered for Iowa with a three-run homer to right center in the top half of the sixth to give Iowa a 3-1 advantage.

The Rainiers stormed back with a four-run bottom half to reclaim the lead at 5-3. After Tacoma loaded the bases, shortstop Zach Vincej lifted a fly ball to right field that was mishandled by an Iowa outfielder and two runs came across to score. Second baseman Danny Muno then doubled down the right field line to score another pair of runs and give the Rainiers the lead.

Bijan Rademacher drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth to pull a run back for Iowa and move the score to 5-4.

The Rainiers enjoy an off-day Wednesday before traveling to Salt Lake to open a three-game series against the Bees starting Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Rob Whalen (7-3, 4.50) will get the start for Tacoma and Salt Lake has yet to name a starter.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2018 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand) or liking the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.