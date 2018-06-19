Rainiers Rally To Complete Sweep Of I-Cubs
June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Rainiers (38-34) mounted a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Iowa Cubs (25-44) by a final score of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.
First baseman Gordon Beckham (2x4, R, RBI), third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (1x3, R, BB) and second baseman Danny Muno (1x3, 2 RBI) powered the Rainiers offense as Tacoma won its fifth-straight contest.
POSTGAME AUDIO: bit.ly/RainiersAudio
Rainiers starter Mike Morin allowed just one hit across two scoreless innings in his third career start Tuesday night.
Relievers Anthony McIver (2.0), Darin Gilles (1.0), Tyler Higgins (0.2) and Shawn Armstrong (1.0) shined for the Tacoma bullpen, allowing no runs across a combined 4.2 innings. Left-hander Matt Tenuta (2-0) was credited with the win and Armstrong was awarded his team-leading fourth save.
Tacoma got on the board first when first baseman Gordon Beckham recorded an RBI-groundout to score left fielder Ian Miller and give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.
Dave Bote answered for Iowa with a three-run homer to right center in the top half of the sixth to give Iowa a 3-1 advantage.
The Rainiers stormed back with a four-run bottom half to reclaim the lead at 5-3. After Tacoma loaded the bases, shortstop Zach Vincej lifted a fly ball to right field that was mishandled by an Iowa outfielder and two runs came across to score. Second baseman Danny Muno then doubled down the right field line to score another pair of runs and give the Rainiers the lead.
Bijan Rademacher drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth to pull a run back for Iowa and move the score to 5-4.
The Rainiers enjoy an off-day Wednesday before traveling to Salt Lake to open a three-game series against the Bees starting Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Rob Whalen (7-3, 4.50) will get the start for Tacoma and Salt Lake has yet to name a starter.
All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2018 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand) or liking the team on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2018
- Rainiers Rally To Complete Sweep Of I-Cubs - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dykxhoorn dazzles as Grizzlies complete four-game sweep in Round Rock, win fifth straight - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Say Goodbye to Redbirds with a Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Express Drop Series Finale 5-3 against Grizzles - Round Rock Express
- Robbie Ray Shines on Tuesday Afternoon - Reno Aces
- Patterson's Walk-Off Home Run Sends Isotopes Series Sweep - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chasers Take Series in Reno with 9-2 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Swept in Albuquerque - Nashville Sounds
- River Cats lose wild one in New Orleans as club heads home - Sacramento River Cats
- Wild Ending Finishes Baby Cakes' Sweep of Sacramento - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Reno Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Dodgers Fall, 3-2, in Extra Innings to the 51s - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw Expected to Pitch at Werner Park on Saturday - Omaha Storm Chasers
- 51s Host Intrastate Rival, Reno Aces from June 21-24 - Las Vegas 51s
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (43-28) at El Paso Chihuahuas (34-37) - Memphis Redbirds
- Sky Sox Walk off After Big Bees Comeback Again - Salt Lake Bees
- Honky Tonks Begin Four-Game Homestand Thursday - Nashville Sounds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (32-36) at Albuquerque Isotopes (35-35) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces Hot Bats Chased Away in 6-4 Loss - Reno Aces
- Chasers Trump Aces with Pair of Threes, 6-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sky Sox Win with Dramatic Walkoff for Second Day in a Row - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Hudson Cruises 5-2 over Chihuahuas - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sky Sox Walk off After Big Bees Comeback - Salt Lake Bees
- Redbirds' Five First-Inning Runs Enough for Hudson - Memphis Redbirds
- Grizzlies match longest road win streak of season with 9-3 Round Rock romp - Fresno Grizzlies
- Mejias-Brean Powers Tacoma To Fourth-Straight Victory - Tacoma Rainiers
- Iowa Continues to Falter in Tacoma - Iowa Cubs
- Las Vegas Rides Early Lead to 10-4 Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.