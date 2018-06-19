Dodgers Fall, 3-2, in Extra Innings to the 51s

Oklahoma City - The Las Vegas 51s broke a 2-2 tie, scoring a go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, for a 3-2 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the series finale between the teams Tuesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Las Vegas pitcher Jacob Rhame, who appeared in 95 games for the OKC Dodgers from 2016-17, then retired all three OKC batters he faced in the bottom of the 10th inning to seal the win for the 51s.

The 51s (30-42) won the final two games of the series to finish with a series split against the Dodgers.

Tuesday also marked the end of a stretch of 14 straight games for Oklahoma City against Pacific Conference opponents, during which they went 8-6.

The 51s took the game's first lead, scoring a run on a RBI double by Jeff McNeil for a 1-0 advantage in the first inning.

Edwin RÃ-os and Travis Taijeron opened the bottom of the fifth inning with back-to-back singles and advanced a base on Henry Ramos' sacrifice bunt. Angelo Mora followed and connected on sacrifice fly to left field to put OKC on the board and tie the game, 1-1.

The 51s regained the lead, 2-1, on a RBI single to right field by Patrick Kivlehan in the sixth inning.

Rocky Gale's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning tied the game, 2-2.

The Dodgers (41-26) extended into extra innings for the ninth time this season.

The 51s' Zach Borenstein started the 10th inning on second base as part of the new rules in Minor League Baseball. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored when Jeff McNeil reached base on a fielding error by OKC shortstop Mora.

Rhame (1-1) pitched two shutout innings and held the Dodgers to two hits for his first win with Las Vegas this season.

Dodgers reliever Pat Venditte (2-1) was charged with the loss, allowing the go-ahead run for the 51s in the 10th inning.

The Dodgers entered the game with the best home winning percentage and most home wins in the Minors and fell to 27-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City dropped to 1-5 on the season in games that start before noon and to 5-4 in extra-inning contests.

After a league-wide day off Wednesday, the Dodgers begin a four-game road series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Werner Park.

Live radio coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

The Dodgers return home for a four-game series against the Nashville Sounds June 25-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available through the OKC Dodgers ticket office located on South Mickey Mantle Drive, by phone at (405) 218-2182, or by visiting okcdodgers.com.

