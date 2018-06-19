Sky Sox Walk off After Big Bees Comeback Again

The Colorado Springs Sky rallied to score two runs in the ninth to edge the Salt Lake Bees 10-9 on Monday night.

The Bees had taken a 9-8 lead in the top of the ninth on a grand slam by Matt Thaiss, but Brad Miller led off the bottom of the inning with a walk from Jeremy Rhoades. Two outs later, he stole second base and on a 3-2 pitch, Kyle Wren hit a grounder to Thaiss that took a bad hop and bounced by him for the game tying double. Ralston Cash came out of the Salt Lake bullpen, but Keon Broxton lined a game ending double to left center to give the Sky Sox their second straight walkoff win over the Bees.

Salt Lake had taken a 5-0 lead with one run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Michael Hermosillo, three unearned runs in the fourth and a solo homer by Kaleb Cowart in the fifth. The Sky Sox rallied with two in the fifth, two in the seventh and four runs in the eighth to take an 805 lead. Rhoades (2-1) took the loss, as he went one and one-third innings and allowed three runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The Colorado Springs comeback spoils Jose Suarez' best start with Salt Lake, as he went five and one-third innings and gave up two runs on five hits with a season high eight strikeouts. Thaiss led the Bees with two hits and four runs batted in, while Sherman Johnson added a hit and two RBI.

