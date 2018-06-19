Aces Hot Bats Chased Away in 6-4 Loss

Reno, Nev. - Game three of four between the Storm Chasers and Aces was taken by the visiting squad, by the score of 6-4. The Aces were shut down offensively with only four hits. Jake Buchanan toed the mound to start the game for the Aces and went 6.2 innings, allowing six runs on 12 hits. The loss drops the Aces to a record of 33-38 on the season and 10.5 games back of the first place Grizzlies. Ildemaro Vargas reached base three times tonight, but failed to get a hit, thus ending his hit streak at 16 games.

Omaha would strike first by putting up a crooked number in the first inning with help from a Lucas Duda RBI single, Frank Schwindel RBI double, and an RBI single from Jack Lopez giving them a 3-0 lead. The Aces didn't take long to get into the scoring column themselves as, during the 2nd inning, Michael Perez would hit a deep sacrifice fly to center field that allowed for Socrates Brito to trot home to cut their lead to two. Reno eventually tied the ball game 3-3 in the bottom of the 6th when Perez roped his eighth doubled of the season to score Brito and Kevin Cron. In the 7th inning, the Omaha would drive in three runs on a pair of RBI doubles from Frank Schwindel and Ryan O'Hearn retaking the lead, 6-3. The Aces made things interesting in the bottom of the 9th when Cesar Puello reached base on an eight-pitch walk, then Kristopher Negron tripled to deep center field. The triple moved Negron into sole possession of third place on the Aces all-time triples leaderboard. Ildemaro Vargas reached on a walk, but it wasn't enough as Omaha's closer Eric Stout induced a fly ball on two pitches to close the book for Omaha.

Top Performers - Reno

- Socrates Brito (1-for-2, 2B, SB)

- Rey Fuentes (1-for-5)

- Kristopher Negron (1-for-4, 3B)

Top Performers - Omaha

- Ryan O'Hearn (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B)

- Jorge Bonifacio (3-for-5, 3B)

- Jack Lopez (2-for-4, 1 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday June 19 Omaha Storm Chasers LHP Robbie Ray *MLB Rehab* vs. RHP Heath Fillmyer 1:05 p.m KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Socrates Brito Wins PCL Player of the Week: After being announced PCL player of the week, Socrates Brito went 1-for-2 with a double and a stolen base. Last week Brito went 15-for-25 (.600) with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and four home runs. He hit safely in every game last week and continued his hot streak to seven games tonight. Additionally, Brito had recorded an RBI in each of his last six contests with three of the performances yielding multi-RBIs. His 15 hits were the most by a single player in the Pacific Coast League. Brito is the second Aces position player to take home Player of the Week honors and second in the month of June. Kevin Cron earned his first PCL Player of the Week award for the week of May 28-June 3.

Noble Three Hundred: Ildemaro Vargas is one hit away from 300 career hits as a member of the Aces. The Venezuela native enters today's contest with 299 knocks (77 in 2018). Vargas made his Triple-A debut in 2016 with Reno. In 49 games, Vargas went 70-for-198, .354). In 2017, his All-Star season, he went 152-for-487 (.312). Cole Gillespie (399), Mike Jacobs (343), Jack Reinheimer (321) and Mike Freeman (301) are the only players in Aces history with more.

