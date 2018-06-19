OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 19, 2018

June 19, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Las Vegas 51s (29-42) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-25)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Game #67 of 140/Home #36 of 70 (27-8)

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Drew Gagnon (0-3, 5.71) vs. OKC-RHP Tyler Pill (2-1, 4.46)

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Las Vegas 51s wrap up their series with an 11:05 a.m. Summer Field Trip Day game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Today also concludes a stretch of 14 straight games against Pacific Conference opponents for the Dodgers. They are 8-5 during the stretch and are 4-2 during their current homestand.

Last Game: Las Vegas scored in five of the first six innings Monday night as the Dodgers allowed their highest run total in a home game during a 10-4 loss to the 51s at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 51s scored quickly on Zach Borenstein's RBI double and Ty Kelly's RBI single in the first inning. RBI singles by Peter Alonso and Jeff McNeil boosted the 51s' lead to 4-0 in the third inning as they opened the frame with four straight hits. Later with the bases loaded, pitcher Cody Martin drew a walk to make it 5-0. In the bottom of the third inning, Kyle Garlick belted a two-run homer out to left field out of the stadium, scoring the first two runs of the night for the Dodgers. Alex Verdugo followed with a solo homer onto the Budweiser Deck in left field to cut Las Vegas' lead to 5-3. The 51s quickly got the runs back in the fourth inning on a RBI double by McNeil and sacrifice fly by Johnny Monell. Borenstein crushed a two-run home run out to right field in the fifth inning and Monell provided a RBI groundout in the sixth for a 10-3 Las Vegas advantage. A sacrifice fly by Edwin RÃ-os brought home the fourth run of the night for the Dodgers in the eighth. OKC starting pitcher Justin DeFratus (2-4) allowed nine runs and 11 hits over 5.0 innings with four walks and five strikeouts in the loss. Martin (1-2) earned the win, setting a season high with 7.0 innings and notching eight strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tyler Pill (2-1) tries for a third win in as many starts as he takes the mound for the ninth time this season with OKC...He last started June 14 against Salt Lake in Bricktown, tossing five scoreless innings and holding the Bees to four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in the team's 4-1 victory. He limited Salt Lake 0-for-6 with runners on base and finished his outing by retiring 12 of the last 13 batters he faced...Since rejoining the Dodgers in late May, Pill has posted a 3.31 ERA and OKC has won all three of his starts...Pill started his season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization with Triple-A Reno and was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade for cash considerations April 17...He signed with Arizona in January, and prior to that, spent his entire career in the New York Mets organization...Pill made his MLB debut last season with the Mets May 27, 2017 against Pittsburgh and made seven appearances (three starts) in the Majors (0-3, 5.32 ERA)...Pill was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Cal State Fullerton...Tonight is his first career appearance against the 51s - a team he made 37 appearances for over four seasons. He made 13 starts for Las Vegas in 2017, posting a 4-3 record and 3.47 ERA over 80.1 innings with 22 walks and 50 strikeouts.

Against the 51s: 2018: 2-1 2017: 2-2 All-time: 47-51 In OKC: 23-23 The Dodgers and 51s are meeting for their lone series of the season...The teams split their 2017 set in Las Vegas, 2-2, with the 51s winning the first two games and the Dodgers taking the final two meetings. The teams played two extra-inning games during the set...Tim Locastro and Trayce Thompson led the Dodgers with five hits apiece, while Edwin RÃ-os and O'Koyea Dickson each had three RBI in the series...The 51s last played in OKC in 2016, winning three of four games during the series...The Dodgers last won a series against the 51s in 2015, going 3-1 at Cashman Field...OKC outfielder Travis Taijeron spent the past three seasons with the 51s, appearing in 381 games while batting .274 with 69 homers and 237 RBI...Las Vegas manager Tony DeFrancesco guided the OKC RedHawks for four seasons (2011-14), and his teams went a combined 302-272. The RedHawks won the American Southern Division title in 2013, posting a league-best record of 82-62, including a franchise record 17 straight home wins July 26-Aug. 20 and the club's longest winning streak at 12 games from July 26-Aug. 3.

Home Cooking: Although last night's loss snapped a four-game winning streak, the Dodgers are 27-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. They own the best home winning percentage (.771) among full season teams in the Minors and have the most home wins...Of their 27 home wins, the Dodgers have trailed at some point in 13 games, and trailed in the eighth inning or later seven times. They have four comeback wins after trailing by three or more runs...The Dodgers have held an opponent to one or no runs in 10 of the 34 games...OKC is slashing .312/.373/.488 at home, scoring an average of 5.9 runs per game on an average of 10.7 hits. The team has scored eight-plus runs 11 times and collected 14 or more hits in eight games. OKC has also scored at least four runs in an inning 12 times...OKC has scored at least four runs in 14 of the last 15 home games and 15 of the last 17.

Teach Me How to Dougie: Alex Verdugo hit two doubles and homered Monday night to extend his season-best hitting streak to 13 games, going 25-for-56 (.446) with 10 RBI and six runs scored. He is now tied with Rocky Gale for the longest hit streak by a Dodger this season. It's Verdugo's second hitting streak this season to reach double digits, and he has now hit safely in 24 of his last 25 games, going 42-for-104 (.404) with 14 runs scored and 14 RBI...Verdugo paces the Dodgers with 63 hits despite playing in just 44 games, and his .350 average ranks fifth in the PCL...His 26 hits in June lead all of Triple-A...Entering today, Verdugo has notched five straight multi-hit games (11x19) and has collected a RBI in eight straight games. Each of his last seven hits have gone for extra bases, and he has homered in back-to-back games...Last night Verdugo became the third Dodger with three extra-base hits in a game this season, joining Donovan Solano and Edwin RÃ-os.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit their first back-to-back home runs of the season last night when Kyle Garlick and Alex Verdugo both went deep in the third inning. The last time the team hit back-to-back jacks was also against the 51s, with Henry Ramos and Edwin RÃ-os providing the pop in Las Vegas Aug. 6, 2017...Garlick leads the team with nine homers even though he's only played in 38 games with OKC this season. His 14 total home runs rank second among Dodgers minor leaguers.

Mound Turnaround: The 51s piled up 10 runs and 15 hits last night, marking the most runs and hits allowed in a home game by the Dodgers this season. Entering Monday, the pitching staff has allowed a total of six runs and 29 hits over the team's four-game winning streak. The starters had allowed one run and 12 hits over 20.0 IP before Justin DeFratus surrendered nine runs and 11 hits in 5.0 IP...The 51s went 5-for-17 with RISP after opponents had been 8-for-60 over the previous six games and 6-for-48 over the previous five.

Around The Horn: OKC has won six of the last nine games and eight of the last 12 games...Entering today, the Dodgers are 4-0 in series finales when they have a chance to win the series...The Dodgers lead the PCL with 156 strikeouts through their first 16 games of June, with an average 9.68 strikeouts per nine innings...Eighteen of the team's last 35 hits have gone for extra bases, including 14 doubles over the past three games...The Dodgers are 1-4 in games that start before noon and have lost five of their last seven day games.

