River Cats drop marathon to Aces 7-6

Albuquerque, NM. - The Sacramento River Cats (15-14) were just nine minutes short of their longest nine-inning game ever, coming up just short against the Reno Aces (12-17) in a 7-6 loss in front of a fantastic Saturday night crowd.

The River Cats took a 6-1 lead early in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks number two prospect, Jon Duplantier. Catcher Aramis Garcia's two-run triple got Sacramento going in the first, and Anthony Garcia added a two-run double in the fourth to push the lead to 6-1.

It was a bullpen game for Sacramento, with righty Carlos Navas making a spot start and putting up three strong innings. Left-hander Sam Moll was excellent in his two innings, retiring six batters in order and striking out two. Right-hander Sam Coonrod took the loss in this one, however, after serving up a three-run homer to Wyatt Mathisen in the eighth inning.

Left-hander Ty Blach (1-0, 4.34) will rejoin the rotation on Sunday to make his fifth start for the River Cats. The Aces will counter with right-hander Taylor Widener (1-2, 10.03). First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The longest nine-inning game in Sacramento River Cats History is four hours and twenty-two minutes - May 16, 2005 at New Orleans. Saturday night's game finished up in 4:13, coming in just short of history.

- The River Cats tied their season-high with three stolen bases on Saturday, however Abiatal Avelino was picked off of first by Aces closer Jimmie Sherfy in the ninth in a key late-game situation.

