Game Notes at SAC

Today's Game: Reno takes on Sacramento in game three of the four-game set today at Raley Field. The Aces will send righty Taylor Widener to the hill. Widener is looking for his second Triple-A win. He went 3.2 innings allowing three earned runs against Las Vegas on April 30 in a no-decision. Reno would go on to win that game 4-3 on a go-ahead home run from Juniel Querecuto in the sixth inning. Widener has made two day starts this season with a 0-0 record while compiling a 6.23 ERA and a .258 batting average against. Sacramento will counter with lefty Ty Blach. He has made four starts in 2019 for the River Cats going 1-0 with a 4.34 ERA. He made one relief appearance for the San Francisco Giants this season on April 30 lasting 3.1 innings while allowing seven earned runs in a no decision.

Cinco De Mayo Baseball: The fifth of May has been kind to the Aces in recent years. Reno is undefeated on this date the last three seasons. In 2016, the club took down the Fresno Grizzlies, 3-2, on the road. Right-hander Tyler Wagner picked up the win that day going six innings while surrendering one run. Outfielder Socrates Brito had a triple and two RBIs in the game and Silvino Bracho picked up his fourth save of the season that day. In 2017, the Aces defeated Salt Lake, 9-7. A five run fifth sealed it for the Aces led by a 3-run home run off the bat of catcher Carlos Rivero. And in 2018, the Aces beat Tacoma, 7-4, at Greater Nevada Field. Current Aces Anthony Vasquez picked up the win that day and Jimmie Sherfy got the save.

vs. Lefties: The Aces will go up against lefty Ty Blach in today's game. Reno is 2-4 this season when facing a lefty starting pitcher. The team holds a .261 batting average against southpaws in 2019 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. Outfielder Travis Snider has gone 8-for-20 this season against lefties with four doubles. Yasmany Tomas is 10-for-28 with four home runs, six RBIs and six runs scored.

Cron Brothers: Minnesota Twins infielder, C.J. Cron, homered yesterday versus the New York Yankees for his sixth of the year. Current Ace and brother Kevin Cron did not homer. However, the brothers have homered on the same day three times this season on April 15, 26, and 27.

First HR's of the Year: A few Aces have picked great times for their first home runs of the year. Wyatt Mathisen's go-ahead 3-run home run Saturday night was his first of the season. Mathisen had 10 home runs in 2018. Andrew Aplin's walk-off grand slam on April 27 versus Fresno was his first of the season as well.

First Start: Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced yesterday that right-hander Taylor Clarke will start his first Major League game of his career Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Clarke made his MLB debut out of the bullpen on April 20 against the Chicago Cubs throwing three scoreless innings while picking up the save. Clarke earned his 40th career MiLB victory on May 1 against Las Vegas going five innings without allowing a run.

Sloth Speed: Saturday night's game clocked in at four hours and thirteen minutes. It is the longest game of 2019. Reno's previous longest game came on April 27 at three hours and thirty-two minutes. If you remember, that was the game the Aces put up nine runs in the ninth inning to win 14-13 against Fresno. Yesterday's game included 18 combined walks, five errors, nine pitching changes, an injury delay, an ejection, and a field maintenance delay. Reno's longest game of 2018 was four hours on the dot. That game went 12 innings however on April in a 7-6 loss to Fresno.

For perspective, The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers played an 18-inning game Saturday that clocked in at five hours and twenty-two minutes. The Brewers won 4-3.

