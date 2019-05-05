Redbirds Split Doubleheader against Sounds

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (17-13) split their doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds (Rangers) Sunday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler O'Neill returned to the Redbirds with a bang, blasting two, two-run home runs in the first game of the doubleheader. O'Neill finished the day going 2-for-8 with three runs scored, two homers and four RBI.

Game 1: Memphis 11, Nashville 2

Despite having Saturday's game being postponed, the Redbirds offense continued to stay hot by scoring 11 times on 12 hits to open the doubleheader.

As was the theme on Friday, Memphis scored eight times in the second inning, with Andrew Knizner and O'Neill homering in the frame and John Nogowski, Drew Robinson and Edmundo Sosa all driving in runs.

O'Neill would launch another two-run blast in the fourth with two outs and Knizner would drive in Adolis Garcia two batters later with a double.

Genesis Cabrera tossed a season-high five innings to earn his first career Triple-A win, allowing just two runs on four hits while fanning five. Both runs came via a solo home run.

Ryan Meisinger finished the game with two scoreless innings in relief.

Game 2: Nashville 7, Memphis 5

The Redbirds jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with more second inning scoring, as Max Schrock and Robinson posted RBI singles and Ramon Urias drove in two with a ground-rule double.

The Sounds (9-21) would score twice in the bottom of that frame and would later take the lead after plating four in the third, capped off by a three-run double by Jett Bandy.

Ryan Helsley took no-decision his first start with the Redbirds since returning from his first Major League stint, going 2.1 innings and allowing four runs on four hits.

Sosa extended his season-high hitting streak to eight games with a triple in the fifth. He finished the day 3-for-8.

The Redbirds have split all three doubleheaders that they have played this season.

Memphis' 13-game road trip concludes tomorrow at Nashville at 6:35 p.m. The Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday to begin an eight-game homestand, starting with a four-game set with the Iowa Cubs (Cubs).

