Mathisen's 3-Run Go-Ahead Homer Wins It for the Aces

Reno, Nevada - Saturday night's game was slow if you were judging by time. The game clocked in at four hours and thirteen minutes, the longest of the season. However, by excitement, not slow at all. The Aces were victorious, 7-6, over the Sacramento River Cats on the road. Sacramento got ahead early putting up three runs in the first inning and chased Aces' starter Jon Duplantier out of the game and the game looked bleak at that point for Reno. Sacramento would extend their lead to 6-1 by the fifth courtesy of a RBI double off the bat of outfielder Anthony Garcia.

The Aces did not record their first hit until the sixth inning when Domingo Leyba doubled. The Aces scored their first four runs on just one hit thanks to two errors by the River Cats. The Aces would trail 6-4 until the top of the eighth inning when Aces third baseman Wyatt Mathisen picked a great time for his first home run of the year. A 3-run shot to left-center field gave the Aces a 7-6 lead and the team would never look back. Joey Krehbiel, Rubby De La Rosa, and Jimmie Sherfy were stellar out of the bullpen throwing five scoreless innings while striking out ten in the process. Sherfy picked up his PCL leading sixth save. The Aces will be back at it tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. with right-hander Taylor Widener taking the ball for Reno.

Top Performers - Reno

Wyatt Mathisen (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R)

Rubby De La Rosa (2.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 5 K)

Travis Snider (1-for-3, 2 BB, 3 R)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Anthony Garcia (1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

Aramis Garcia (1-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI)

Sam Moll (2 IP, 0 H, 2 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday May 5 Sacramento River Cats RHP Taylor Widener vs. LHP Ty Blach 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Sloth Speed: Saturday night's game clocked in at four hours and thirteen minutes. It is the longest game of 2019. Reno's previous longest game came on April 27 at three hours and thirty-two minutes. If you remember, that was the game the Aces put up nine runs in the ninth inning to win 14-13 against Fresno. Tonight's game included 18 combined walks, five errors, nine pitching changes, an ejection, a minor injury delay, and a field maintenance delay. For perspective, The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers played an 18-inning game tonight that clocked in at five hours and twenty-two minutes. The Brewers won 4-3.

First Start: Arizona Diamondbacks manager, Torey Lovullo, announced earlier today that right-hander Taylor Clarke will start his first Major League game of his career Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Clarke made his MLB debut out of the bullpen on April 20 against the Chicago Cubs throwing three scoreless innings while picking up the save. Clarke earned his 40th career MiLB victory on May 1 against Las Vegas going five innings without allowing a run. He leads Aces starters with three wins this season.

