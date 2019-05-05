Sounds Split Two in Front of Sellout Crowd

NASHVILLE - Playing in front of a sellout crowd of 10,742, Nashville split a doubleheader with Memphis on Sunday. The Sounds lost 11-2 in game one but took game two 7-5.

Willie Calhoun hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning to put Nashville up 1-0 early. It was his seventh of the season and fourth in his last six games. It also extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Memphis immediately responded with eight runs in the top of the second. Andrew Knizner hit a solo home run to tie things up. Drew Robinson hit a single with the bases loaded to give Memphis the lead 2-1. Edmundo Sosa hit a two-run double and put runners on second and third. Both of them scored on a John Nogowski single. Tyler O'Neill hit a two-run shot to left field to put the score at 8-1.

Andy Ibanez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to cut the Memphis lead 8-2. It was his fourth of the season.

O'Neill hit a second two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning. Knizner hit a RBI single to make the score 11-2 that ultimately sealed the win for Memphis in game one.

The Redbirds scored first in game two when they put up four runs in the top of the second inning. Max Schrock hit an RBI single to score the first run of the game. Ramon Urias followed with a two-run ground-rule double. Robinson scored Urias on a single to make it 4-0.

Nashville came back to take the lead in the third inning. Hunter Cole helped the Sounds in the bottom of the second with a two-run double down the right field line. In the third, Patrick Wisdom hit a RBI single for his second hit of the game. With the bases loaded, Jett Bandy hit a three-run double to put the Sounds up 6-4.

With Memphis scoring one in the fifth and Nashville scoring another in the sixth, the Sounds took game two 7-5. The series finale is tomorrow night, first pitch at 6:35 p.m. with Nashville's right-hander Phillips Valdez (0-3, 4.74) going up against Memphis' right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (2-1, 3.57)

Post-Game Notes

With today's 11-2 loss and 6-5 win, the Sounds are now 9-21 on the season.

With five hit-by-pitches in game one, the Memphis Redbirds tied the Pacific Coast League record. The last time a team recorded five hit-by-pitches was Oklahoma City on May 4, 2015 versus New Orleans, when Zephyrs' pitcher Pat Misch hit five Dodger hitters.

With the loss in game one, Nashville's 8-21 record tied their worst start through 29 games in their history of playing in the Pacific Coast League (2013).

Nashville's four-run comeback in game two was their largest comeback win of the season.

Patrick Wisdom's multi-hit game in game two was his first since Opening Day (April 4).

Jeffrey Springs earned his second win in his third appearance with the Sounds.

