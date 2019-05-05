Looking for a Bounce-Back Performance

Jedi warriors, storm-troopers and various costumed characters cavorted on the concourses, mixing with the some of the 7,288 fans in attendance and posing for pictures on a "Star Wars" Saturday night at Wolff Stadium.

The Round Rock Express, meanwhile, showcased an offense that appeared to originate from a superior life form -- in a galaxy far, far away.

Round Rock roughed up Missions' emergency starter Brad Kuntz for nine runs in the first three innings en route to an easy 11-4 victory.

In the first completed game of a renewed I-35 baseball rivalry, Kyle Tucker, Taylor Jones and Nick Tanielu homered to highlight a 15-hit attack, leading the Express to their fourth straight win.

Tucker, one of the hottest power hitters in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, has hit home runs in three straight games, and in four of his last six and in six of nine.

"I'm just staying on the ball a little bit better, trying to go oppo (to the opposite field) a little more," said Tucker, who went 4-for-5. "Just trying to stay on it and through the ball, and it's working out pretty well."

With the Missions trailing by nine runs late, Keston Hiura answered with solo homers in his last two at-bats to account for the final score, giving the home team a boost as the series pushes into its final two days.

"They kind of got on us early," Hiura said. "They're a really good offensive team in putting runs on the board. We got to find ways to answer back."

The Missions will get their first opportunity to answer on Sunday afternoon, when the teams are scheduled to play twice.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., they'll complete a nine-inning game that was suspended Friday night because of inclement weather, with Round Rock leading 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Later, they'll play seven-innings and call it a night.

On Monday, the Missions and the Express will conclude the first series between the two as members of the PCL in a game that starts at 11:05 a.m.

In the first game Sunday, former Alamo Heights High School standout Forrest Whitley will pitch for the Express against former Milwaukee Brewers ace Jimmy Nelson of the Missions.

Nelson is on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment.

"In the second game, it'll be another bullpen game, which is what we did today," Sweet said. "It's very tough. Very tough to try to pitch without starters."

At one time, the Missions had one of the best starting rotations - statistically speaking - in the PCL.

But that was before the parent-club Brewers promoted both Aaron Wilkerson and Adrian Houser and before they had to face the Express.

In Friday and Saturday's action combined, the Express has stroked 22 hits in 12 innings. They've also clubbed five home runs, including one each day by Taylor Jones and Tucker.

For Tucker, the second-rated, minor-league prospect in the Houston Astros' farm system and the sixth overall in baseball, his seen his production rise dramatically.

In his first 12 games of the year, he opened the season batting .095. Now, in his last 10 games, he's hitting .341 with six homers and 13 RBI.

"It's nice to be back to hitting the ball consistently," Tucker said. "I didn't do that a lot the first month. But I'm coming back to that and seeing it a lot better."

Missions boost Brewers

Playing at home, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the New York Mets 4-3 in 18 innings Saturday.

Pitching for the Brewers were former Missions Jeremy Jeffress, Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser and Taylor Williams, who earned the save in four innings of work.

Houser had been tentatively scheduled to pitch against the Express Saturday night, but his call-up forced Sweet to dip into the bullpen for Kuntz, who has pitched in only two games this season.

Season highs

The Missions allowed season highs in hits and runs scored against the Express. The four straight losses are also a season-high.

Bullpen reinforcements

The Missions on Saturday activated relief pitchers Donnie Hart and Jake Petricka.

Hart, a left-hander, on Wednesday pitched three scoreless innings of two-hit relief for the parent-club Milwaukee Brewers against the Colorado Rockies.

"He did very well," Sweet said. "(He) saved 'em. And for that, he gets sent down."

Sweet said pitchers will continue to cycle back and forth between Milwaukee and San Antonio.

"We have a round rotation, and it's going to continue," he said. "I told you this earlier. This is just the way we do things. The hard part for us is, we send 'em up, they're gone the day of (the transaction). It takes three days to get (them) back down. Coming this way, it just doesn't work as fast."

Jackson works in S.A.

Recently optioned from Milwaukee to Triple-A San Antonio, relievers Jay Jackson, Jacob Barnes and Alex Wilson could be activated in coming days.

An encouraging sign for Missions fans was Jackson pitching on the side at Wolff on Saturday afternoon.

In the first few weeks of the season, he emerged as the most reliable reliever on the Missions' staff. Jackson led the team with three saves and a 0.00 earned run average in 8.2 innings.

American Southern standings

Round Rock 17-10 , New Orleans 16-13, San Antonio 15-13, Oklahoma City 9-19

