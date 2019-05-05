Fresno survives Las Vegas 10-7 Saturday night

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-15) clawed past the Las Vegas Aviators (17-13) 10-7 from Las Vegas Ballpark Saturday night. Fresno enjoyed their third straight victory and extended their road win streak to two games, a season-high. Every Grizzlies starter recorded at least one hit with five etching two to their final line. Yadiel Hernandez and Collin Cowgill both went deep for the second straight game with Hernandez ending the solo shot streak at 10 in the first inning. Bengie Gonzalez added a pair of hits, including his first RBI of the season and Taylor Gushue lengthened the club-high hit streak to nine games. Jacob Wilson also shined, reaching base five times.

Despite the defeat, the Aviators sprayed 14 total hits with Jorge Mateo, Corban Joseph and Dustin Fowler tallying three apiece. Mateo homered and doubled in the contest, finishing with three RBI. Joseph drove in two batters and Fowler mustered two runs. Eric Campbell also helped the Las Vegas cause with his third longball of the year.

Fresno starter Paolo Espino did not factor in the decision despite allowing three-runs over five frames. J.J. Hoover (1-0) was credited with the win in relief of Espino. Tanner Rainey rolled through the ninth en route to his first save. Kyle Lobstein (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- CF Collin Cowgill (2-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (2-2, 2B, R, 3 BB)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- SS Jorge Mateo (3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- 2B Corban Joseph (3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- CF Dustin Fowler (3-5, 3B, 2 R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday May 5 Las Vegas Aviators (Road) RHP Mario Sanchez (Fresno) vs. RHP Paul Blackburn (Las Vegas) 12:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: In the first inning Saturday night at Las Vegas, Yadiel Hernandez broke a streak of 10 straight solo shots hit by the Grizzlies. His two-run blast was the first multi-run homer by Fresno since April 27th at Reno in the first inning. Jacob Wilson was the recipient of the last multi-run clout (two-run). Hernandez now trails Wilson for the team-high in homers by one (10 to 9).

