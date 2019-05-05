Flying Chanclas Collect Pair of Wins over Chupacabras

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -The Round Rock Chupacabras (17-12) suffered two straight losses to the San Antonio Flying Chanclas (17-13) on Sunday afternoon at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. San Antonio came back from a five run-deficit to stun Round Rock 10-9 in walkoff fashion in the resumption of Friday night's suspended game before carrying that momentum to a 6-1 win in the regularly scheduled contest.

Before Central Texas weather disrupted Friday night's series opener, Round Rock took an early 6-1 lead over San Antonio. Round Rock hitters fired off four straight singles, driving in two runs before 1B Taylor Jones and DH Kyle Tucker teamed up for a pair of home runs to give the team a 6-0 advantage, all before San Antonio could record an out. In the home half of the first, RF Nate Orf notched a solo shot of his own to make it 6-1. The score remained for two and a half innings until storms rolled into San Antonio, putting the contest on pause.

In the resumption on Sunday afternoon, San Antonio turned the tide as the Flying Chanclas notched five runs in the bottom of the fourth to stun Round Rock and tie the game at six. Flying Chanclas DH Keston Hiura led off the inning with a double off Chupacabras RHP Forrest Whitley. 3B Lucas Erceg followed up with an RBI double of his own, then a three-run homer from 2B Blake Allemand erased the Flying Chanclas deficit and started the ballgame over at six.

The Chupacabras hopped back in the driver's seat in the sixth inning after Tucker, RF Drew Ferguson and C Jamie Ritchie teamed up to load the bases via a pair of walks and a single. 2B Alex De Goti took advantage of the opportunity, sending a two-run single into right field. Later in the inning, a wild pitch from rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed Ritchie to score, widening the gap to 9-6.

San Antonio picked a run right back up in the bottom of the sixth as CF Cory Spangenberg singled before stealing second base, moving to third on a groundout and ultimately scoring on an Allemand single.

The Flying Chanclas spoiled the Cinco de Mayo fun with a three-run ninth inning to edge the Chupacabras by a run. After the frame started with two singles and a walk, Spangenberg notched a two-run double to tie the game at nine. In the next at-bat, LF Jake Hager singled to deep center field, sending home Spangenberg with the game-winning run.

San Antonio RHP Michael Tonkin (3-0, 1.93) recorded the win after a striking out three in a 1.2 inning relief appearance. Chupacabras RHP Ralph Garza (3-1, 5.74) suffered his first loss of the season after surrendering three runs on five hits in 2.0 innings of relief.

In Sunday's regularly scheduled game, the Flying Chanclas built off their momentum to top the Chupacabras 6-1, picking up their second win of the day. In the second inning, LF Tyler Saladino led off with a single but was erased at second base on an Erceg fielder's choice. San Antonio C David Freitas eventually doubled Erceg home for the first run of the game. Shortly after, Orf reached base after being hit by a pitch, then SS Mauricio Dubon followed with a single. Huira later sent a two-run RBI single into center field to cap off the second.

An inning later, the home team doubled their lead as Spangenberg and Saladino tallied back-to-back singles prior to a two-run Erceg double. The final blow came in the form of a Hager RBI single that pushed the gap to 6-0.

The Chupacabras got on the board in the sixth inning when De Goti sent a homer over the wall in left field, but the blast proved to be not enough to spark a comeback. In the final inning, San Antonio held on to claim a 6-1 victory.

Round Rock RHP Cy Sneed (0-4, 6.26) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in 2.0 innings. On the winning side, Flying Chanclas reliever LHP Donnie Hart (1-1, 5.06) let up only one hit in a 1.2 inning relief appearance.

The Chupacabras and Flying Chanclas transform back to the Express and Missions for their series final on Monday morning. Round Rock LHP Ryan Hartman (3-0, 4.09) is set of face Missions RHP Zack Brown (1-3, 4.18). First pitch at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium is set for 11:05 a.m.

