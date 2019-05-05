Milone Extends Scoreless Innings Streak in Dominant Start for La Familia de Tacoma
May 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
Tacoma, WA - Left-hander Tommy Milone made his second-straight scoreless outing for the Tacoma Rainiers, going 7 2/3 shutout innings and fanning 10 Albuquerque Isotopes in a 7-0 Tacoma victory on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.
One start after logging a six-inning complete game shutout at Salt Lake on Tuesday, Milone (3-2) allowed a single in the first inning but worked around the knock and an error to leave two stranded. After La Familia de Tacoma, the Copa de la Diversión moniker for the Rainiers (13-18), had a defensive miscue, the 32-year-old retired the next 19 Albuquerque (17-14) hitters he faced.
Milone issued his lone walk with two outs in the top of the eighth inning and handed the ball to Parker Markel for the final four outs. Milone finished with 100 pitches, 71 of which were strikes, and pushed his scoreless innings streak to 14 1/3 innings going back to April 25. The southpaw has three scoreless starts of six or more innings this season.
Markel left the bases loaded in the eighth inning and stranded a runner in scoring position to end the game, improving his ERA to 1.29.
Offensively, five Tacoma hitters collected two hits, and five drove in a run. Ian Miller scored a pair of runs, including one on his second home run of the season, a solo shot to right center field in the eighth inning. Center fielder Mallex Smith went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and J.P. Crawford extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a single, an eighth inning RBI double and a walk.
Smith and left fielder Eric Young, Jr. stroked back-to-back doubles to start the bottom of the first, giving La Familia the only run they needed. Young, Jr. crossed later on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Tim Lopes.
Second baseman J.R. Davis and right fielder Johnny Slater each picked up their first career Triple-A hits, with Slater going 2-for-4 and Davis gathering a single in the eighth inning.
Tacoma can earn the four-game series victory on Monday when top prospect Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.29) takes the mound for the Rainiers. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. PDT and Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming available on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Tommy Milone
(Jeff Halstead)
