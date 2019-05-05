Missions Offense Shines on Cinco de Mayo

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions offense was on full force during Sunday's doubleheader as they swept both games from the Express. After trailing 6-1 from Friday night's suspended game, the Flying Chanclas rallied for a 10-9 walk-off win completing their largest come-from-behind win of the season. Game two saw the Missions offense score six runs in the first three innings on their way to a 6-1 win to complete the Cinco De Mayo sweep.

The Missions and Express finished their suspended game from May 3, resuming in the bottom of the fourth inning with Round Rock ahead 6-1. The teams then played a seven-inning contest later in the afternoon. Jimmy Nelson and Forrest Whitley started the resumed game.

The Missions offense jumped on Whitley for five runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lucas Erceg drove in a run with a double, David Freitas drove in a run on a single and Blake Allemand connected on his first homerun of the season with a three-run shot off Whitley. Manager Mickey Storey pulled Whitley following the homerun.

After trailing 9-7 heading into the ninth inning, the Missions tied it up on an RBI double from Cory Spangenberg setting the table for Jake Hager. With two strikes, and Spangenberg on second, Hager walked it off with a game winning sincle off the center field wall. The Missions win the first game 10-9.

Keston Hiura raised his batting average to .343 after going 3-for-4 in game one. Freitas, Spangenberg, and Allemand all recorded two hits. For the Express, Alex De Goti and Myles Straw each recorded two hits. Michael Tonkin improved to 3-0 on the season as he picked up the win in relief in game one.

Miguel Sanchez started game two for the Missions and he was opposed by Cy Sneed for the Express. The Missions offense continued to dominate in game two as they scored six runs over the second and third innings. Hiura drove in two runs with a single in the second, and Lucas Erceg drove in two runs with a double in the third.

Sanchez pitched 3.1 shutout innings in game two as he picked up his second win of the season. The right-hander struck out three, while giving up two hits.

It wasn't until the top of the sixth inning that the Express got a run on the board. Alex De Goti hit a solo homerun off Alex Wilson who made his Missions debut.

The Missions and Express will wrap up their four-game series Monday morning at Wolff Stadium. First pitch is expected for 11:05 AM. Right-hander Zack Brown is the probable starter for San Antonio and left-hander Ryan Hartman is the probable starter for Round Rock.

Post-Game Notes

With the doubleheader sweep, San Antonio improves to 17-13 on the season.

Third walk-off win for the Missions this season, first since Mauricio Dubon on 4/10

The five-run fourth inning was second biggest inning of season for the Missions, two behind their seven-run inning on 4/25

Blake Allemand set a new career with a four-RBI game today (three-run HR in the fourth, RBI single in sixth). Allemand joins Keston Hiura as the only Missions players this season to have a four-RBI game.

This was the first time the Missions have won after trailing by six or more runs and the first time the Missions have won when trailing after eight innings.

