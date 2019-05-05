OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 5, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (9-19) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (16-13)

Game #29 of 140/Road #14 of 70 (5-8)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (2-1, 4.44) vs. NO-RHP Hector Noesi (3-1, 1.29)

Sunday, May 5, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 1 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers seek back-to-back wins for the third time this season and for the first time since April 15-16 when they continue their series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 1 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline.

Last Game: The Dodgers saw a five-run lead in the ninth inning slip away but battled back to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and hang on to win, 8-7, over New Orleans Saturday night at the Shrine on Airline. The Dodgers carried a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth. The Baby Cakes began their comeback with a pinch-hit solo home run by Austin Dean. Three straight batters reached base with one out to load the bases, and the Baby Cakes got one run closer after a force out was made at second base for the second out. Facing a 0-2 count, Deven Marrero sent a deep line drive to center field for a game-tying three-run homer. In the top of the 10th, Rocky Gale put the Dodgers back in front with a RBI groundout. The Dodgers had controlled most of the game, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a RBI double by Shane Peterson. However, the Baby Cakes went ahead, 2-1, in the bottom of the inning. The Dodgers regained the lead in the fourth inning. Making his first start of the season, Blake Gailen connected on a three-run homer to turn the score into a 4-2 edge for OKC. Edwin Ríos drove in the team's next three runs to stretch the lead to 7-2. In the fifth, he ripped a RBI single and followed that up with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny tied his career high with 10 strikeouts over 5.1 innings, but left the game with an apparent injury in the sixth inning. He allowed two runs and five hits. JT Chargois (1-0) rebounded to hold the Baby Cakes scoreless in the 10th and pick up the win. New Orleans reliever Brian Moran (0-1) took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (2-1) tries for a third straight win when he makes his team-leading sixth start of 2019...He held San Antonio to one run and three hits over a season-high 5.1 innings on the road April 28. He recorded three strikeouts and issued two walks as he picked up in the win in the team's 4-1 victory...Going back to his start April 22 vs. Iowa, Corcino has allowed just one run and four hits, all of which have been singles, over his last 9.1 innings...Subtracting a start April 17 vs. Omaha he had to make on three days' rest, Corcino is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and .203 BAA over his other four outings...Corcino spent most of 2018 with the OKC Dodgers, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Corcino made two starts against New Orleans in 2018, allowing a combined five runs and eight hits over 10.0 innings with four walks and 10 K's, going 0-1.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 1-1 2018: 9-7 All-time: 179-155 At NO: 84-83

The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their first of four series this season against the Baby Cakes...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last season series against the Baby Cakes...The Dodgers outscored the Baby Cakes, 68-63, over 16 meetings last season. Henry Ramos batted .407 in the season series, racking up 22 hits over 16 games with 18 RBI and nine extra-base hits, including four homers...At home, the Dodgers went 6-2 against the Baby Cakes and notched four walk-off victories...The teams last played July 16-19, 2018 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with OKC winning the series, 3-2...Going back to 2017, the Dodgers are 4-9 over their last 13 games at the Shrine on Airline and have been held to two or fewer runs nine times (1-8), including Friday night.

On Strike: Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny matched his career high with 10 strikeouts Saturday as OKC pitchers combined for 12 total K's on the night. Saturday marked the fifth time in the last nine games Dodgers pitchers racked up double-digit strikeouts and was the 12th time overall through the first month of 2019...Their 273 total strikeouts over 232.0 IP lead the American Conference and are third overall in the PCL, however they have pitched 26.1 fewer innings than league-leader Sacramento (281) and 28.2 fewer innings than second-place Tacoma (279)...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 K's...Last night marked the seventh game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. When opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .402 (260x647).

Dinger Details: Blake Gailen and Edwin Ríos belted home runs for Oklahoma City Saturday night, giving the Dodgers consecutive multi-homer games for the first time this season. It was also the first time this season the team hit multiple home runs with runners on base in the same game...OKC has four home runs over their last two games after hitting just one home run over their previous seven games combined. Two of the team's four multi-homer games for the season have occurred the last two nights...The Dodgers' 20 home runs through 28 games are fewest in the 16-team PCL. Fourteen of the other 15 teams in the league have at least 29 homers, while El Paso paces the league with 70 dingers so far in 2019.

Time for a Turnaround?: Even with last night's win, Oklahoma City has now lost eight of the last 10 games overall, as well as 13 of its last 16 games and 16 of its last 20 games. Over the last 16 games, the team has been outscored, 116-56...OKC finished the first month of the 2019 season with a losing record (8-15) for just the sixth time since OKC re-joined the PCL in 1998 and the first time in since 2011. Only twice has the team recovered from a losing April reach the playoffs...Prior to Saturday's win, the team reached 11 games below .500 for the first time since Aug. 25, 2011 (61-72). Between 2012-18, there were only four instances the team was as many as three games below .500 at any point of a season...The Dodgers did not lose their 19th game overall last season until June 2 (33-19).

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers went 8-for-36 at the plate Saturday night, marking just the second time over the last seven games they had eight or more hits...Over the last 10 games, OKC players are batting .194 (58x299) with 32 runs, 23 extra-base hits and six home runs. Last night's eight-run total for OKC was the first time in a 10-game span the Dodgers scored more than five runs in a game...The Dodgers' 110 runs and 205 hits rank 15th in the 16-team PCL, while their 20 homers so far in 2019 are fewest in the league and are tied for fewest in all of Triple-A...Last night marked the first time all season the Dodgers scored in three consecutive innings.

Shane Train: In his first three games off the Injured List, Shane Peterson is 4-for-11 with four runs scored, three extra-base hits, a stolen base, two walks, a hit by pitch and two RBI. Last night he became just the second Dodger this season to knock two doubles in one game.

Crooked Numbers: The Dodgers have allowed a combined 48 runs over the last five games and allowed at least seven runs in five straight games to open the month of May. Opponents are batting .351 and have notched at least 13 hits in four of the five contests, with 23 extra-base hits and 10 home runs...The Dodgers allowed five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning last night and have struggled to avoid a big inning by their opponent. OKC has now allowed at least five runs in an inning during each of their last five games. In fact, the Dodgers have allowed at least five runs in an inning 11 times so far this season and allowed a season-high seven runs in an inning twice.

