Ring in the New Year with the Griffins
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Chase Pearson and Alex Chiasson of the Grand Rapids Griffins
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 vs. Milwaukee Admirals
25th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan
Time: 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 5 p.m. for the general public, 4:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).
25th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan: Ring in the new year with the Griffins and enjoy West Michigan's Largest Indoor Fireworks Show immediately following the contest, courtesy of Captain Morgan.
Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.
Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Images from this story
|
