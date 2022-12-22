Penguins-Rocket AHL Game Friday Postponed Due to Weather
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement weather, Friday's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Laval Rocket in Laval, Que. (AHL Game #437) has been postponed.
A make-up date has not yet been determined.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2022
- AHL Postpones Penguins Game at Laval - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Penguins-Rocket AHL Game Friday Postponed Due to Weather - AHL
- Three Columbus Blue Jackets Prospects to Participate in 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships from December 26- January 5 - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Bruins Recall Voyer from Maine - Providence Bruins
- Teddy Bear Toss Wows the Valley Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wranglers Win in Sutter's 1,000th Game - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Gulls Release Defenseman Jarod Hilderman from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Name Mike Folta New Play-By-Play Voice - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Latest Installment of 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Play Back-To-Back Games Prior to Holidays - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Two AHL Games Friday Postponed Due to Weather - AHL
- Friday's Griffins Game Rescheduled for January 4 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Friday's Amerks Home Game against Syracuse Postponed Due to Impending Inclement Weather - Rochester Americans
- Ring in the New Year with the Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #27 - Gulls at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Fade After Fast Start, Fall 6-3 to Canucks - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Canucks Complete San Jose Sweep ; Defeat Barracuda 6-3 - Abbotsford Canucks
- Calgary Wins Over Ontario, 5-2 - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Sens Enter Holiday Break With Win Over Penguins - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.