Penguins-Rocket AHL Game Friday Postponed Due to Weather

December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement weather, Friday's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Laval Rocket in Laval, Que. (AHL Game #437) has been postponed.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

