Two AHL Games Friday Postponed Due to Weather

December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to impending inclement weather, Friday's games between the Cleveland Monsters and Grand Rapids Griffins in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AHL Game #434), and between the Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans in Rochester, N.Y. (AHL Game #438) have been postponed.

The Cleveland-Grand Rapids game has been rescheduled for Wed., January 4, at 7 p.m. ET. No make-up date has been determined for the Syracuse-Rochester game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.