Michael Hutchinson Named to Team Canada Roster for 2022 Spengler Cup

Henderson Silver Knights goaltender Michael Hutchinson

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz confirmed today, December 22, that goaltender Michael Hutchinson will join Team Canada to participate in this year's Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland. Team Canada announced the team's full roster on Thursday.

Hutchinson, 32, will represent Canada on the international stage for the first time in his professional career.

"We are thrilled for Michael, and for his family, that they will have this tremendous opportunity to represent Team Canada," said Speltz. "Michael has been the consummate veteran leader for our goaltending group this season, and he deserves this honor to represent his country on the world stage and for his family to enjoy the experience of a lifetime."

Hutchinson is one of ten AHL players featured on Team Canada's roster. This season with the Silver Knights, Hutchinson has appeared in six games, posting a 2.68 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. In his career, Hutchinson boasts a 106-70-24 AHL record and a 55-55-15 record in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Spengler Cup is internationally recognized as the oldest club tournament in the world. The tournament will be held from December 26-31, with Team Canada playing its first game on December 26 at 11:15 a.m. PT.

