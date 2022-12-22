Friday's Griffins Game Rescheduled for January 4
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Cleveland Monsters
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game against the Cleveland Monsters scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 at Van Andel Arena has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. due to the severe winter storm affecting the Midwest.
All tickets for Friday's game will be valid for the new Jan. 4 date. Ticket holders who would prefer to exchange their tickets for another game may visit griffinshockey.com/exchange-request-form .
Following tonight's 8 p.m. EST road game against the Chicago Wolves and the AHL's Holiday Break, the Griffins will return to action next Wednesday, Dec. 28 when they travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs at 8 p.m. EST. Grand Rapids' next home contest is on New Year's Eve when the Milwaukee Admirals pay a 6 p.m. visit to Van Andel Arena.
