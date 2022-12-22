Calgary Wins Over Ontario, 5-2

December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Goalie, Matthew Villalta, In Action

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Goalie, Matthew Villalta, In Action(Ontario Reign)

Storyline: Playing in his 1,000th career game, former Reign captain Brett Sutter scored the winning goal in the third period to give the Calgary Wranglers (17-7-1-0) a win over the Ontario Reign (15-9-0-1) for the second straight night on Wednesday by a 5-2 score at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Lias Andersson had both goals for Ontario in a losing effort during a game that the Reign led 2-1 entering the third period. TJ Tynan also picked up his team-leading 24th assist in the defeat.

Date: December 21, 2022

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

Three Stars -

1. Brett Sutter (CGY)

2. Kevin Rooney (CGY)

3. Adam Klapka (CGY)

W: Dustin Wolf

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Coachella Valley | 7:00 PM PST | Acrisure Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.