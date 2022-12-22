Ontario's Bisson, Quine Named to Canada's Spengler Cup Roster

ONTARIO, CA - Reign defender Tobie Bisson and forward Alan Quine have been loaned to Hockey Canada to join the country's roster for the 2022 Spengler Cup.

The tournament will be held from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Team Canada will compete against other pro clubs from four other European countries including Örebro HK (Sweden), IFK Helsinki (Finland), HC Sparta Praha (Czechia), HC Davos and HC Ambri-Piotta (Switzerland).

Bisson, 25, has appeared in 23 games for Ontario this year, posting eight points with a goal and seven assists along with a plus-7 rating to begin his fifth pro season. The blueliner suited up for 55 AHL games during 2021-22 with the Laval Rocket before appearing in 15 contests during the team's Calder Cup Playoffs run.

A native of Rosemère, Quebec, Bisson had a four-year junior career in the QMJHL playing 226 total games over four seasons with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. The Spengler Cup will be the first time Bisson has represented Canada at an international event.

Quine, 29, has seen action in 22 games for the Reign this season, scoring 12 points on four goals and eight assists while posting a plus-2 rating. During his 10-year pro career, the attacker has appeared in 106 NHL games with the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames, as well as 346 AHL games with Ontario, Henderson, Bakersfield, Stockton, Bridgeport and Grand Rapids.

A native of Belleville, Ontario, Quine played 252 junior games in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs, Peterborough Petes and Belleville Bulls from 2009-13. He previously captured a gold medal with Canada at 2011 Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournament.

The Reign return to action after the AHL's holiday break on Wednesday with their first-ever visit to Coachella Valley for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Firebirds at Acrisure Arena.

