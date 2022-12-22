Three Columbus Blue Jackets Prospects to Participate in 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships from December 26- January 5

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that three prospects have been selected to participate in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from December 26-January 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick. It is composed of the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools. Defensemen David Jiricek and Stanislav Svozil as well as left wing Martin Rysavy will compete for Czechia once again after helping the country finish fourth at the 2022 summer IIHF World Junior Championships in Edmonton, Alberta.

Jiricek, 19, has represented Czechia at multiple international tournaments. He helped the country capture a bronze medal at the 2022 IIHF World Championships and skated in the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships. He registered four assists and two penalty minutes while serving as an alternate captain for the team at the 2022 junior tournament. The native of Klatovy, Czechia, who was selected by the Blue Jackets sixth overall at the 2022 NHL Draft, has skated in two games with the club this season. At 18 years and 334 days, he became the second youngest blueliner in club history to make his NHL debut when he suited up against Boston on October 28. The 6-4, 199-pound defenseman has added 4-14-18 and eight penalty minutes in 18 contests with the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters this season. He is tied for the AHL lead among rookie blueliners in goals and ranks second in points and third in assists.

Rysavy, 19, has skated for Czechia on several occasions. He registered 2-0-2 in seven contests at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships and also played in the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships and 2020 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze medal). He has totaled 10-27-37 and 35 penalty minutes in 66 contests with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League since making his league debut in 2021-22. The 6-2, 225-pound native of Prerov, Czechia has collected 2-9-11 in 21 appearances with Moose Jaw in 2022-23. He was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 197th overall at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Svozil, 19 has represented Czechia at various international tournaments, including the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships and 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge (bronze medal). He served as an alternate captain at the 2022 junior tournament and notched 1-2-3 and 29 PIM in six outings. A native of Prerov, Czechia, the 6-0, 183-pound blueliner has recorded 15-63-78 in 87 career games with the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League since making his league debut last season. He leads WHL defensemen in power play assists and ranks second in assists and third in both points and points-per-game in 2022-23 with 5-32-37, 23 power play assists and 1.32 points-per-game in 28 contests. The Prerov, Czechia native was selected by Columbus in the third round, 69th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

