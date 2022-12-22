Providence Bruins Recall Voyer from Maine

Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 22, that the Providence Bruins have recalled Alex-Olivier Voyer from the Maine Mariners.

Voyer, 23, skated in 13 games for the Mariners this season, posting eight points on four goals and four assists. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward appeared in two games in Providence to start the season.

The Sherbrooke, Quebec native was originally signed by the Providence Bruins in April of 2020. He has played parts of three seasons there, as well as Jacksonville and Maine.

