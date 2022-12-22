P-Bruins Fall to Checkers 2-1 in Overtime

Charlotte, NC - Joona Koppanen's first period goal proved not enough for the Providence Bruins as they fell to the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 in overtime on Thursday night at Bojangles Coliseum. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made 28 stops in the contest.

How It Happened

* Off an offensive zone face-off, Justin Brazeau banked the puck off the side of the net from below the goal line, bouncing it out to Joona Koppanen, who flipped it past the goaltender from on top of the crease with 6:17 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. * Riley Nash shot a puck from on the point on the power play that bounced off the glass and right back out in front of the crease where Connor Bunnaman put it in the back of the net with 6:36 left in the third period to tie the game at 1-1. * Riley Nash caught a feed cutting up the middle of the ice as time expired on the power play and fired a shot glove side 55 seconds into overtime to win it for the Checkers.

Stats

* Koppanen has points in three straight games thanks to his goal. * Bussi stopped 28 of 30 shots. Providence totaled 22 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-6, and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

Next Game The P-Bruins take on the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, December 23 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

