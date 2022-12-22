Moose Reassign Goaltender Evan Cormier

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

Evan Cormier

Goaltender

Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.

Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left

Cormier, 25, has suited up in 14 games for Kalamazoo this season. He holds a 5-8-1 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Cormier has also recorded one shutout.

The Bowmanville, Ont. native played 14 games for Manitoba in 2021-22 while recording an 8-3-3 mark with a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He also tallied one shutout on the campaign. Over the course of 51 career AHL games with Manitoba and Binghamton, the netminder has a 18-24-8 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

Manitoba rematches with the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 23. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

