Moose Reassign Goaltender Evan Cormier
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
Evan Cormier
Goaltender
Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.
Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left
Cormier, 25, has suited up in 14 games for Kalamazoo this season. He holds a 5-8-1 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Cormier has also recorded one shutout.
The Bowmanville, Ont. native played 14 games for Manitoba in 2021-22 while recording an 8-3-3 mark with a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He also tallied one shutout on the campaign. Over the course of 51 career AHL games with Manitoba and Binghamton, the netminder has a 18-24-8 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.
Manitoba rematches with the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 23. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
