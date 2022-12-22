Barracuda Fade After Fast Start, Fall 6-3 to Canucks

Abbotsford, B.C. - The San Jose Barracuda (13-15-0-1) twice led in the first period on Wednesday at Abbotsford Centre (16-9-1-1) but would give up four unanswered goals after that point and eventually fall 6-3 to the Abbotsford Canucks (16-9-1-1).

In the first, Andrew Agozzino (10) would get things started as he tipped in a Darren Brady point-shot to give the Barracuda a 1-0 lead, marking the first time in 14 games in which the Barracuda would score first. But then, Phil Di Giuseppe (5) would make it back-to-back games with a goal, tying it up at 1-1 on a two-on-one. The Barracuda would recapture its lead when Max Veronneau (1) slid in a rebound for his first goal in the AHL since 2019.

Despite multiple chances in the second, the Barracuda could not extend its lead, and at 14:42, Justin Dowling (6) would score in-tight after the Barracuda failed to clear their own end. Then a minute and seven seconds later, Will Lockwood (12) would walk around a Barracuda defender and go upstairs on Eetu Makiniemi to give the Canucks their first lead at 3-2.

In the third, Jack Rathbone (1) would make it 4-2 with a power play goal from the right point at 4:36, and then, Chase Wouters (3) would net an empty-netter at 6:15. At 18:57 Danil Gushchin (8) would finally stopped the bleeding by snapping a shot top-shelf short-side on Collin Delia while on the PP. But Linus Karlsson (8) would score again on the empty-net to secure the 6-3 win.

Makiniemi (6-7-1) suffered the loss, allowing four goals on 23 shots, while Delia (6-3-0) picked up the win, making 31 saves on 34 shots.

