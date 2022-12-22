IceHogs Name Mike Folta New Play-By-Play Voice
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs, proud members of the American Hockey League and affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, announced Mike Folta as the team's new play-by-play broadcaster and Manager, Hockey Communications and Broadcasting. Along with broadcasting duties, Folta will also head up Rockford's media relations efforts and contribute to the IceHogs communications, content and social media.
The Fishers, Ind. native will make his IceHogs broadcasting debut on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when Rockford takes on the Texas Stars at the BMO Center. Folta comes to the IceHogs from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL where he served as the Director of Broadcasting and Communications since 2021. Last season in Atlanta, Folta was named a finalist for the ECHL Broadcaster of the Year.
Folta graduated from Purdue University and has also worked with the Florida Everblades (ECHL), Purdue University (BTN Student U, student radio), Emory University, Georgia Gwinnett College, United States Premier Hockey League, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Madison Mallards, and ISC Sports Network.
While at Purdue, Folta provided play-by-play for the Boilermakers' men's basketball and football teams on Purdue's student radio station while also calling Purdue men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, and Grand Prix (auto racing) on the Big Ten Network's Student U program.
