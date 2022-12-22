Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland. In 11 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 5-3-2 with a 4.09 goals-against average (GAA) and .877 save percentage (S%).
A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 21, went 17-15-4 with one shutout, a 3.20 GAA and .897 S% in 40 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns. Last season, Greaves added a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20, and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.
