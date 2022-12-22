Belleville Sens Enter Holiday Break With Win Over Penguins

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are heading into the holiday break in winning fashion after they defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-1 on Wednesday night at CAA Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Belleville opened the scoring after Jayce Hawryluk found the back of the net with a power play tally at the 14:23 mark of the middle stanza. However, the lead was shortlived as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton evened the score through defenceman Xavier Ouellet to take a 1-1 tie into the intermission.

Early in the third, the Senators extended their advantage when Brennan Saulnier capitalized with a quick wrister from the slot to make it 2-1. Later in the frame, Belleville helped secure their home victory when Ridly Grieg scored his fifth of the campaign with a nifty move on a penalty shot.

The Senators are back in action on Monday afternoon when they visit the Toronto Marlies for a Boxing Day game at Scotiabank Arena.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/5 |Penalty Kill: 5/5

Fast Facts:

Mads Søgaard made 24 saves in the win.

Joe Carroll recorded his first career AHL point.

Brennan Saulnier has goals in two of his last three appearances.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought it was a pretty physical, well-played hockey game, and it could have gone either way. I think the fans went home happy and entertained, and we'll take the two points."

