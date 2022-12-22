AHL Postpones Penguins Game at Laval
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that due to impending inclement weather, Friday's game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Laval Rocket has been postponed.
A make-up date for the game will be announced at a later date.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is back at home on Tuesday, Dec. 27 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
