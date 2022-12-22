Riley Nash Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup
December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Riley Nash is headed to the Spengler Cup, as the Checkers forward was named to the Canadian National Men's Team today.
Team Canada will participate in the international tournament, which takes place from Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland, and pits them against five other European clubs.
Nash, who currently leads Charlotte in scoring, joins the likes of Trevor Carrick (2015) and Drew MacIntyre (2014, 2015) as Checkers who have participated in the tournament.
