San Diego Gulls Release Defenseman Jarod Hilderman from Professional Tryout

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released defenseman Jarod Hilderman from a professional tryout (PTO).

Hilderman, 25 (4/11/97), earned 0-1=1 points two penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games with San Diego this season, registering his first career AHL point (an assist) on Nov. 8 at Henderson. The blueliner began the season with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL, appearing in three games and posting two PIM. The 6-1, 209-pound defenseman recorded 1-15=16 points with 25 PIM in 51 career ECHL games with Tulsa. He skated in six Kelly Cup Playoffs games last season, leading team blueliners in assists (3) and co-leading defensemen in scoring (0-3=3).

A native of Kamsack, Saskatchewan, Hilderman won back-to-back NCAA Men's Ice Hockey championships with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and captured two NCHC championships (2016-17, 2018-19). Hilderman finished his collegiate career with 1-10=11 points and 26 PIM in 67 games with the Bulldogs. In 2014-15, he helped lead the Penticton Vees to the BCHL title, posting 1-6=7 points in 22 playoff games.

