Friday's Amerks Home Game against Syracuse Postponed Due to Impending Inclement Weather

December 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that Friday's home game against the Syracuse Crunch, scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena, has been postponed due to impending inclement weather conditions.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Ticket holders for Friday's game are asked to retain their tickets for the rescheduled date, which will be announced soon. All ticket purchasers will receive an email with additional details.

