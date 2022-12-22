Teddy Bear Toss Wows the Valley Again

Lehigh Valley, PA - The official count is in! Phantoms fans tossed 8,480 stuffed animals onto the ice at PPL Center on Saturday during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Big Woody's. That beat last year's total by almost 2,000.

Lehigh Valley's Teddy Bear Toss history is now at an incredible grand total of 45,908 thrown & donated since the team came to the Valley 9 years ago.

Cooper Marody triggered the teddy bear toss with 5:19 remaining in the second period scoring the team's first goal of the game on a deflection of a point-shot by Adam Ginning.

The extremely large crowd then sent the bears flying in one of the most remarkable scenes in all of professional sports!

"It's something that was pretty cool to be a part of," Marody said. "It's fun chaos. And it's something that's so different for hockey to all of a sudden have all these teddy bears come onto the ice. And, more importantly, it's going to an amazing cause and an amazing organization here. And these bears are going to make an impact on kids in need and that's the most important thing."

On Monday, Phantoms players Cooper Marody and Adam Ginning, as well as other members of the Phantoms front office staff, arrived at Valley Youth House to personally deliver thousands of teddy bears one big bag at a time through the front door.

The Phantoms play 2 more games in December, and fans are sure to enjoy themselves a great deal during this holiday timeframe!

Upcoming Phantoms Home Games:

Wed. December 28 - 7:05 pm

vs. Bridgeport Islanders

Sat. December 31 - 7:05 pm - NYE Celebration presented by Penn Community Bank

vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

COME SEE THE WORLD'S LARGEST PUCK DROP AT MIDNIGHT ON NEW YEAR'S EVE AFTER OUR GAME!

