Rhode Island FC Announces 2025 Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced its schedule for the 2025 season, including 30 regular season USL Championship contests and four games in the newly-expanded USL Jägermeister Cup. The Ocean State club will play its first six games of the season on the road before kicking off for the first time ever inside The Stadium at Tidewater Landing in downtown Pawtucket on Saturday, May 3.

Rhode Island FC fans can secure their place in the historic home opener with a 2025 season ticket membership, 10-Game partial plan or 5-Game partial plan at rhodeislanfc.com.

"All of Rhode Island has embraced RIFC from day one and we are incredibly excited for the opportunity to provide a world-class fan experience at our new home stadium," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "May 3rd will be another important and historic milestone when we host our very first match in our new home. The Stadium at Tidewater Landing is built to be soccer-centric and will set the standard for sports and entertainment destinations in New England. As a club, we want to be the best, both on and off the field, and our new stadium will provide our passionate fans and our team a place to call home for many seasons to come."

Rhode Island FC will split its 34-game schedule evenly, playing 17 games at home and 17 on the road. The club will once again compete in the 12-team Eastern Conference of the USL Championship, playing 22 intraconference games (11 home, 11 away) and eight interconference games (4 home, 4 away) along with four USL Jägermeister Cup group stage games (2 home, 2 away).

2025 Rhode Island FC Schedule

GAME DAY DATE TIME OPPONENT

1 Saturday March 15 TBD at Charleston Battery

2 Saturday March 22 TBD at Phoenix Rising FC

3 Saturday March 29 TBD at Loudoun United FC

4 Saturday April 5 TBD at Oakland Roots SC

5 Saturday April 19 TBD at Detroit City FC

6 Saturday April 26 TBD at Westchester SC*

7 Saturday May 3 TBD vs San Antonio FC

8 Saturday May 10 TBD vs Monterey Bay FC

9 Wednesday May 14 TBD at Birmingham Legion FC

10 Saturday May 17 TBD at Tampa Bay Rowdies

11 Saturday May 24 TBD vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

12 Saturday May 31 TBD at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC*

13 Saturday June 7 TBD vs Miami FC

14 Wednesday June 11 TBD at Louisville City FC

15 Saturday June 14 TBD vs North Carolina FC

16 Saturday June 21 TBD vs Sacramento Republic FC

17 Saturday June 28 TBD vs Hearts of Pine SC*

18 Saturday July 5 TBD vs Birmingham Legion FC

19 Saturday July 12 TBD at Indy Eleven

20 Saturday July 19 TBD vs Hartford Athletic

21 Saturday July 26 TBD vs Hartford Athletic*

22 Saturday Aug. 2 TBD at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

23 Wednesday Aug. 6 TBD vs Detroit City FC

24 Saturday Aug. 9 TBD vs Loudoun United FC

25 Saturday Aug. 23 TBD at Hartford Athletic

26 Saturday Aug. 30 TBD vs Charleston Battery

27 Saturday Sept. 6 TBD vs Louisville City FC

28 Saturday Sept. 13 TBD vs Indy Eleven

29 Saturday Sept. 20 TBD at Miami FC

30 Saturday Sept. 27 TBD at El Paso Locomotive FC

31 Sunday Oct. 5 TBD vs Las Vegas Lights FC

32 Saturday Oct. 11 TBD vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

33 Sunday Oct. 19 TBD at North Carolina FC

34 Saturday Oct. 25 TBD at New Mexico United

*USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage

Rhode Island FC will open the season on the road at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in South Carolina, where it lifted the 2024 Eastern Conference Final trophy, playing a rematch with Charleston Battery on March 15. From there, RIFC's USL Championship regular season campaign will include trips to 2023 USL Champions Phoenix Rising FC (March 22), Loudoun United FC (March 29), Oakland Roots SC (April 5) and Detroit City FC (April 19) before returning home to The Stadium at Tidewater Landing for the first time on May 3. Prior to its home opener, RIFC will also travel to USL League One expansion side Westchester FC for its inaugural Jägermeister Cup game on April 26.

The Ocean State club will open its home slate against 2022 USL Champions San Antonio FC before playing 11 of its next 16 games in its new home stadium through the beginning of August. The home stretch includes a pair of derby matchups with regional rival Hartford Athletic (July 19, July 26), including RIFC's second time hosting in the USL Jägermeister Cup on July 26. After playing Hartford twice in seven days, RIFC will also travel to Connecticut for the reverse regular-season derby fixture on Aug. 23.

RIFC's road campaign in 2025 will include stops at all of its 2024 Eastern Conference playoff opponents. After facing Charleston to open the season, the club will also travel to Louisville City FC (June 11) and Indy Eleven (July 12). The club defeated Indy 3-2 in its first-ever playoff game, and delivered Louisville its only two home losses of the entire 2024 season, including a 3-0 conference semifinal win.

Rhode Island Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith will face his former club, Birmingham Legion FC, twice in 2025. After defeating Birmingham in both home and away meetings in 2024, RIFC will welcome the Alabama side to Pawtucket on July 5 before heading to the Yellowhammer State on Aug. 16.

Including its second home clash with Hartford, RIFC's USL Jägermeister Cup debut features a pair of contests with USL League One expansion sides, and a familiar Eastern Conference foe. RIFC will head to Westchester SC (Mount Vernon, N.Y.) on April 26, travel to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on May 31 and host nearby Portland Hearts of Pine (Portland, Maine) on June 28 to round out the group stage.

The Ocean State club is also anticipating its second appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2025. Although U.S. Soccer has yet to release the full schedule for the 2025 edition of the historic tournament, RIFC's inaugural cup run last year took place on April 16, where it fell to USL League One side Charlotte Independence in a penalty shootout. Depending on scheduling outcomes, there is a possibility RIFC hosts an Open Cup game prior to its USL Championship home opener on May 3.

Rhode Island FC will conclude the regular season with four games in October, facing the Tampa Bay Rowdies in its home finale on Oct. 11 before hitting the road for its final two games of the regular season against North Carolina FC (Oct. 19) and New Mexico United (Oct. 25). Should RIFC finish in eighth place or higher in the Eastern Conference, a return to the single-elimination, fixed bracket format USL Championship Playoffs would kick off the first weekend of November. After the conference semifinals and final, the postseason will conclude with the 2025 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network between Nov. 21-23.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.