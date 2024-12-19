North Carolina FC 2025 Schedule Announced

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has unveiled the schedule for the 2025 USL Championship season, as announced by the league office on Thursday. New for 2025, the schedule includes the regular season and newly expanded USL Jägermeister Cup.

All 17 North Carolina FC home games will be played at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, beginning with the season opener on March 8 when North Carolina FC hosts the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. While dates and opponents have been confirmed, kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The now-interleague USL Jägermeister Cup debuted in 2024 as a USL League One-exclusive competition but will see USL League One and USL Championship teams face off against one another in 2025.

North Carolina FC will play in Group 5 of the competition, which includes the Richmond Kickers (USL1), Louisville City FC (UCLC), Lexington SC (USLC), Loudoun United FC (USLC), and intrastate rival Charlotte Independence (USL1) in a rematch of the 2023 USL League One Championship match. Full details on the USL Jägermeister Cup can be found here.

The regular season will conclude on the road against Loudoun United FC on Saturday, October 25.

Season tickets for North Carolina FC are available now.

Full schedule:

Match Date Opponent Venue

1 03/08/24 Pittsburgh Riverhounds First Horizon Stadium

2 03/14/24 Loudoun United First Horizon Stadium

3 03/22/24 FC Tulsa ONEOK Field

4 03/28/24 Charleston Battery First Horizon Stadium

5 04/05/24 Indy Eleven Michael A. Carroll Stadium

6 04/12/24 New Mexico United Isotopes Park

7 04/19/24 Miami FC Pitbull Stadium

8 04/25/24 Charlotte Independence First Horizon Stadium

9 05/03/24 Pittsburgh Riverhounds Highmark Stadium

10 05/09/24 Orange County SC First Horizon Stadium

11 05/16/24 Oakland Roots SC First Horizon Stadium

12 05/31/24 Richmond Kickers City Stadium

13 06/07/24 Hartford Athletic Trinity Health Stadium

14 06/14/24 Rhode Island FC Tidewater Stadium

15 06/20/24 Louisville City FC First Horizon Stadium

16 06/28/24 Louisville City FC Lynn Family Stadium

17 07/05/24 Charleston Battery Patriots Point

18 07/11/24 Birmingham Legion First Horizon Stadium

19 07/18/24 Indy Eleven First Horizon Stadium

20 07/25/24 Loudoun United First Horizon Stadium

21 08/02/24 Louisville City FC Lynn Family Stadium

22 08/09/24 Tampa Bay Rowdies First Horizon Stadium

23 08/16/24 Detroit City FC First Horizon Stadium

24 08/23/24 Las Vegas Lights FC Cashman Field

25 08/30/24 Hartford Athletic First Horizon Stadium

26 09/05/24 Lexington SC Lexington SC Stadium

27 09/12/24 El Paso Locomotive First Horizon Stadium

28 09/20/24 Tampa Bay Rowdies Tampa Bay Area

29 09/26/24 Miami FC First Horizon Stadium

30 10/04/24 Detroit City FC Keyworth Stadium

31 10/10/24 Phoenix Rising FC First Horizon Stadium

32 10/16/24 Birmingham Legion Protective Stadium

33 10/19/24 Rhode Island FC First Horizon Stadium

34 10/25/24 Loudoun United FC Loudoun United Stadium

