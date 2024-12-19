San Antonio FC Announces 2025 USL Championship Schedule
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today its regular season schedule for its 10th anniversary season, presented by Toyota. Single-match tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and can be accessed through SanAntonioFC.com or the Official SAFC Mobile App. For access to the exclusive presale, fans can join the SAFC Fan Club now to purchase tickets today at 4 p.m.
SAFC will kick off its 2025 campaign at home, welcoming Monterey Bay F.C. to Toyota Field Saturday, March 8. San Antonio will host reigning USL Championship title winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Toyota Field on Wednesday, April 23. USL Championship newcomer Lexington SC will visit the Alamo City for the first time on Saturday, August 16. SAFC will close out the regular season at home, hosting Copa Tejas rival El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday, October 25.
The regular season schedule will consist of 30 matches over 34 weeks. San Antonio FC will play each Western Conference team twice - one home and one away - and square off against eight Eastern Conference foes. Over the course of the season, Toyota Field will host 16 unique opponents over the club's 17 regular season home matches - 14 of which will take place on Saturday nights.
SAFC will also participate in the USL Jägermeister Cup in 2025, as USL Championships joins USL League One in the cup's second edition. The club opens its group slate Saturday, April 26 at Phoenix Rising in the first Jägermeister Cup match of the season and will also travel to Colorado Springs Tuesday, June 25. SAFC will conclude group play with a pair of home matches, first against 2024 USL League One title winners Union Omaha on Saturday, June 28, followed by New Mexico United on Saturday, July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later.
San Antonio FC Full 2025 Schedule
Day Date Opponent
Saturday 03/08/24 Monterey Bay FC
Saturday 03/15/24 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Saturday 03/22/24 at Oakland Roots SC
Saturday 03/29/24 at Lexington SC
Sunday 04/06/24 Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday 04/12/24 Miami FC
Wednesday 04/23/24 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Saturday 04/26/24 at Phoenix Rising FC*
Saturday 05/03/24 at Rhode Island FC
Saturday 05/10/24 Oakland Roots SC
Saturday 05/17/24 at Charleston Battery
Wednesday 05/28/24 FC Tulsa
Saturday 06/07/24 Las Vegas Lights
Saturday 06/14/24 at Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday 06/21/24 at New Mexico United
Wednesday 06/25/24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC*
Saturday 06/28/24 Union Omaha*
Friday 07/04/24 at El Paso Locomotive FC
Saturday 07/12/24 Tampa Bay Rowdies
Saturday 07/26/24 New Mexico United*
Saturday 08/02/24 Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday 08/09/24 at Las Vegas Lights
Saturday 08/16/24 Lexington SC
Wednesday 08/20/24 at Orange County SC
Saturday 08/23/24 at Monterey Bay FC
Saturday 08/30/24 at Detroit City FC
Saturday 09/06/24 New Mexico United
Saturday 09/13/24 at Loudoun United FC
Saturday 09/20/24 Orange County SC
Saturday 09/27/24 Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday 10/04/24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Saturday 10/11/24 at FC Tulsa
Saturday 10/18/24 at Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday 10/25/24 El Paso Locomotive FC
*ÞnotesÃÂ USL Jägermeister Cup match
