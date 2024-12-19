San Antonio FC Announces 2025 USL Championship Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today its regular season schedule for its 10th anniversary season, presented by Toyota. Single-match tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and can be accessed through SanAntonioFC.com or the Official SAFC Mobile App. For access to the exclusive presale, fans can join the SAFC Fan Club now to purchase tickets today at 4 p.m.

SAFC will kick off its 2025 campaign at home, welcoming Monterey Bay F.C. to Toyota Field Saturday, March 8. San Antonio will host reigning USL Championship title winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Toyota Field on Wednesday, April 23. USL Championship newcomer Lexington SC will visit the Alamo City for the first time on Saturday, August 16. SAFC will close out the regular season at home, hosting Copa Tejas rival El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday, October 25.

The regular season schedule will consist of 30 matches over 34 weeks. San Antonio FC will play each Western Conference team twice - one home and one away - and square off against eight Eastern Conference foes. Over the course of the season, Toyota Field will host 16 unique opponents over the club's 17 regular season home matches - 14 of which will take place on Saturday nights.

SAFC will also participate in the USL Jägermeister Cup in 2025, as USL Championships joins USL League One in the cup's second edition. The club opens its group slate Saturday, April 26 at Phoenix Rising in the first Jägermeister Cup match of the season and will also travel to Colorado Springs Tuesday, June 25. SAFC will conclude group play with a pair of home matches, first against 2024 USL League One title winners Union Omaha on Saturday, June 28, followed by New Mexico United on Saturday, July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set the matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin three weeks later.

San Antonio FC Full 2025 Schedule

Day Date Opponent

Saturday 03/08/24 Monterey Bay FC

Saturday 03/15/24 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday 03/22/24 at Oakland Roots SC

Saturday 03/29/24 at Lexington SC

Sunday 04/06/24 Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday 04/12/24 Miami FC

Wednesday 04/23/24 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday 04/26/24 at Phoenix Rising FC*

Saturday 05/03/24 at Rhode Island FC

Saturday 05/10/24 Oakland Roots SC

Saturday 05/17/24 at Charleston Battery

Wednesday 05/28/24 FC Tulsa

Saturday 06/07/24 Las Vegas Lights

Saturday 06/14/24 at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday 06/21/24 at New Mexico United

Wednesday 06/25/24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC*

Saturday 06/28/24 Union Omaha*

Friday 07/04/24 at El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday 07/12/24 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday 07/26/24 New Mexico United*

Saturday 08/02/24 Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday 08/09/24 at Las Vegas Lights

Saturday 08/16/24 Lexington SC

Wednesday 08/20/24 at Orange County SC

Saturday 08/23/24 at Monterey Bay FC

Saturday 08/30/24 at Detroit City FC

Saturday 09/06/24 New Mexico United

Saturday 09/13/24 at Loudoun United FC

Saturday 09/20/24 Orange County SC

Saturday 09/27/24 Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday 10/04/24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday 10/11/24 at FC Tulsa

Saturday 10/18/24 at Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday 10/25/24 El Paso Locomotive FC

*ÞnotesÃÂ USL Jägermeister Cup match

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.