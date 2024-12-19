Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Schedule
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA. - Loudoun United Football Club has revealed its full 2025 schedule, with the 7th season in the team's history set to feature a 30-game regular season in the quest to earn a berth in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. The full 2025 USL Championship Schedule includes 30 regular season matches as well as four (4) Jägermeister Cup matches.
Loudoun United Football Club will open up the season on the road for the first three matches of the 2025 season. The Red-And-White will host their home opener at Segra Field on Saturday, March 29th against Eastern Conference Champions, Rhode Island FC (time TBD). The Jägermeister Cup matches will take place throughout the USL Championship regular season, starting with one per month in April, May, June, and July.
In their inaugural season, expansion side Lexington SC will travel to Segra Field to face the Red-and-White on Saturday, May 10th.
SCHEDULE FORMAT AND CONFERENCE ALIGNMENTS
The 2025 USL Championship season is divided into an Eastern and Western Conference with 12 teams in each conference. The USL has announced that Memphis 901 FC has ceased operations heading into 2025. To maintain two 12-team conferences, Lexington SC will be a part of the Western Conference.
After the regular season has finished, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, which will kick off in November 2025. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain in a single-elimination format and a fixed bracket format.
2025 USL Championship Conference Alignment
Western Conference
Colorado Springs Switchbacks
El Paso Locomotive FC
Las Vegas Lights FC
Lexington SC
Monterey Bay F.C.
New Mexico United
Oakland Roots SC
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
Sacramento Republic FC
San Antonio FC
FC Tulsa
Eastern Conference
Birmingham Legion FC
Charleston Battery
Detroit City FC
Hartford Athletic
Indy Eleven
Loudoun United FC
Louisville City FC
Miami FC
North Carolina FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Rhode Island FC
Tampa Bay Rowdies
What is the Jägermeister Cup?
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2024
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Interest in Building Permanent Stadium at Howard Terminal - Oakland Roots
- Brooklyn FC Celebrates December Success with Team of the Month Awards - Brooklyn FC
- Birmingham Legion FC 2025 Schedule Released - Birmingham Legion FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces 2025 USL Championship Schedule - Las Vegas Lights FC
- 2025 Schedule Includes Regional Rivalries, League Debutants and a New Shot at Silverware - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Announces Match Schedule for Upcoming 2025 USL Championship Season - Orange County SC
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Schedule - Loudoun United FC
- USL Championship Reveals the 2025 Season Schedule - Miami FC
- Riverhounds 2025 Schedule Announced - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Schedule, Conference Alignment - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Announces 2025 USL Championship Schedule - San Antonio FC
- North Carolina FC 2025 Schedule Announced - North Carolina FC
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2025 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2025 USL Championship Season and Jägermeister Cup Schedule - Oakland Roots
- LouCity's 2025 Schedule Announced Featuring Derby Week Home Game - Louisville City FC
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Release Full 2025 Schedule - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Indy Eleven Announces 2025 Schedule - Indy Eleven
- New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Schedule - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Reveals 2025 USL Championship Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising FC Announces 2025 Schedule and Theme Nights - Phoenix Rising FC
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Announce 2025 Season Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- USL Championship Reveals the 2025 Schedule - USL
- Monterey Bay F.C. Announces Full 2025 Season Schedule - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Schedule
- Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Roster Updates
- Segra Field Set to Host 2024 VISAA Boys State Soccer Finals
- Segra Field Set to Host 2024 VISAA Boys Soccer Tournament
- Loudoun United FC eliminated from post-season contention