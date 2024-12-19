Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA. - Loudoun United Football Club has revealed its full 2025 schedule, with the 7th season in the team's history set to feature a 30-game regular season in the quest to earn a berth in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. The full 2025 USL Championship Schedule includes 30 regular season matches as well as four (4) Jägermeister Cup matches.

Loudoun United Football Club will open up the season on the road for the first three matches of the 2025 season. The Red-And-White will host their home opener at Segra Field on Saturday, March 29th against Eastern Conference Champions, Rhode Island FC (time TBD). The Jägermeister Cup matches will take place throughout the USL Championship regular season, starting with one per month in April, May, June, and July.

In their inaugural season, expansion side Lexington SC will travel to Segra Field to face the Red-and-White on Saturday, May 10th.

SCHEDULE FORMAT AND CONFERENCE ALIGNMENTS

The 2025 USL Championship season is divided into an Eastern and Western Conference with 12 teams in each conference. The USL has announced that Memphis 901 FC has ceased operations heading into 2025. To maintain two 12-team conferences, Lexington SC will be a part of the Western Conference.

After the regular season has finished, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs, which will kick off in November 2025. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain in a single-elimination format and a fixed bracket format.

2025 USL Championship Conference Alignment

Western Conference

Colorado Springs Switchbacks

El Paso Locomotive FC

Las Vegas Lights FC

Lexington SC

Monterey Bay F.C.

New Mexico United

Oakland Roots SC

Orange County SC

Phoenix Rising FC

Sacramento Republic FC

San Antonio FC

FC Tulsa

Eastern Conference

Birmingham Legion FC

Charleston Battery

Detroit City FC

Hartford Athletic

Indy Eleven

Loudoun United FC

Louisville City FC

Miami FC

North Carolina FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies

What is the Jägermeister Cup?

United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2024

