New Mexico United Unveils 2025 Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to unveil their home and away schedule, ahead of the 2025 season. United will play its Western Conference opponents in a home-and-home series for 22 games and then play eight matches against the Eastern Conference - four home, four away - to make up the 30-game regular season schedule.

The recently announced expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup will make up the remaining four matches in United's schedule, with group play beginning on April 25th and concluding on July 26th, with dedicated Jägermeister Cup weekends featured in the last week of each month. The USL Jägermeister Cup includes all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season with the Jägermeister Cup Final taking place on Saturday, October 11th.

Some key on the 2025 schedule fixtures include:

Saturday, March 22nd - United's Home Opener, against rivals El Paso Locomotive FC.

Saturday, April 26th - United's first USL Jägermeister Cup match, vs reigning USL League one champions Union Omaha

Saturday, June 7th - United hosts reigning USL Championship champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sunday, September 28th - United hosts USL Championship newcomers Lexington SC for the first time

Saturday, October 25th - New Mexico wraps up their 2025 Regular Season at home vs Eastern Conference champs Rhode Island FC

See New Mexico United's full 2025 USL Championship schedule below:

Date Opponent Location Competition

03/08/2025 Sacramento Republic FC Away USL Championship

03/15/2025 Las Vegas Lights Away USL Championship

03/22/2025 El Paso Locomotive FC Home USL Championship

03/29/2025 Miami FC Away USL Championship

04/05/2025 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Away USL Championship

04/12/2025 North Carolina FC Home USL Championship

04/23/2025 Monterey Bay FC Home USL Championship

04/26/2025 Union Omaha Home USL Jägermeister Cup

05/03/2025 El Paso Locomotive FC Away USL Championship

05/10/2025 Phoenix Rising FC Home USL Championship

05/17/2025 Orange County SC Away USL Championship

05/24/2025 Oakland Roots SC Away USL Championship

05/31/2025 Phoenix Rising FC Away USL Jägermeister Cup

06/07/2025 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Home USL Championship

06/14/2025 Lexington SC Away USL Championship

06/21/2025 San Antonio FC Home USL Championship

06/28/2025 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Home USL Jägermeister Cup

07/04/2025 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Away USL Championship

07/12/2025 Charleston Battery Home USL Championship

07/26/2025 San Antonio FC Away USL Jägermeister Cup

07/30/2025 Hartford Athletic Away USL Championship

08/09/2025 FC Tulsa Away USL Championship

08/16/2025 Las Vegas Lights Home USL Championship

08/23/2025 Louisville City FC Away USL Championship

08/30/2025 Sacramento Republic FC Home USL Championship

09/06/2025 San Antonio FC Away USL Championship

09/10/2025 Detroit City Football Club Home USL Championship

09/13/2025 FC Tulsa Home USL Championship

09/20/2025 Monterey Bay FC Away USL Championship

09/28/2025 Lexington SC Home USL Championship

10/04/2025 Phoenix Rising FC Away USL Championship

10/11/2025 Orange County SC Home USL Championship

10/18/2025 Oakland Roots SC Home USL Championship

10/25/2025 Rhode Island FC Home USL Championship

New Mexico finished the 2024 USL Championship season at the top of the Western Conference and will look to build upon that success in 2025 with a new coach, and an exciting roster full of key returners and impactful newcomers. The season starts on March 22nd at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Fans can view the team's online schedule HERE: www.newmexicoutd.com/2025-schedule

