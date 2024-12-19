Orange County SC Announces Match Schedule for Upcoming 2025 USL Championship Season
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC has officially released the schedule for the upcoming 2025 USL Championship season, including matches to be played in the newly expanded USL Jägermeister Cup. The schedule once again features 34 matches, split evenly into 17 home matches at Championship Stadium and 17 away matches.
The Black and Orange will play every Western Conference team home and away again in 2025, with newly promoted side Lexington Sporting Club slotting into the Western Conference. The County Boys begin the season with seven of their first 10 matches played within the friendly confines of Championship Stadium, including a three match homestand to begin the year.
OCSC opens the season on Saturday, March 8 against Northern California rivals Oakland Roots SC. Then Lexington SC comes to town on Saturday, March 15, followed by Monterey Bay F.C. on Saturday, March 22.
This season also marks the first season that USL Championship clubs will be competing in the USL Jagermeister Cup, a new cup competition between the USL Championship and USL League One. OCSC's inaugural Jagermeister Cup match will take place at home against Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, April 26.
Times for OCSC's home matches and a promotional schedule will be released at a later date in the near future.
