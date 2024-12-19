Phoenix Rising FC Announces 2025 Schedule and Theme Nights
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising FC has officially released its 2025 schedule, featuring 34 matches and several themed nights designed to deliver unique fan experiences and strengthen the club's community connections.
The regular season kicks off with the home opener on Saturday, March 8, against FC Tulsa at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium. The club will host a Todos Rojos night, encouraging fans to pack the stadium and wear red.
2025 THEME NIGHTS
Phoenix Rising will host eight signature theme nights throughout the season, featuring fan activations, exclusive giveaways, and community-focused initiatives:
- International Night (April 12)
- Out of School Night (May 17)
- Pride Night (June 7)
- Military Appreciation Night (July 4)
- Back to School Night (August 23)
- Hispanic Heritage Night (September 20)
- Superhero/First Responders Night (September 27)
- Breast Cancer Awareness Night (October 4)
FULL 2025 SEASON SCHEDULE
The 2025 USL Championship regular season spans 30 games, with 15 home matches and 15 away matches. In addition to the regular season matches, each team will be competing in four Jagermeister Cup matches, two home and tow away, for a total of 34 scheduled games.
The final home match of the season will take place on Saturday, October 18, when Phoenix Rising hosts San Antonio FC for Fan Appreciation Night. The regular season concludes on Saturday, October 25, with Rising visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC. See the full 2025 schedule below.
MATCH DATE HOME TEAM VISITOR
1 Saturday, March 8 Phoenix Rising FC FC Tulsa
2 Saturday, March 15 El Paso Locomotive Phoenix Rising FC
3 Sat., March 22 Phoenix Rising FC Rhode Island FC
4 Saturday, March 29 Monterey Bay FC Phoenix Rising FC
5 Sunday, April 6 San Antonio FC Phoenix Rising FC
6 Saturday, April 12 Phoenix Rising FC Detroit City FC
7 Saturday, April 19 Phoenix Rising FC Sacramento Republic
8 Saturday, April 26 Phoenix Rising FC San Antonio FC
9 Saturday, May 3 Colorado Springs Phoenix Rising FC
10 Saturday, May 10 New Mexico United Phoenix Rising FC
11 Saturday, May 17 Phoenix Rising FC Monterey Bay FC
12 Wednesday, May 28 Las Vegas Lights FC Phoenix Rising FC
13 Saturday, May 31* Phoenix Rising FC New Mexico United
14 Saturday, June 7 Phoenix Rising FC Orange County SC
15 Saturday, June 14 FC Tulsa Phoenix Rising FC
16 Saturday, June 21 Charleston Battery Phoenix Rising FC
17 Saturday, June 28* Texoma FC Phoenix Rising FC
18 Friday, July 4 Phoenix Rising FC Lexington SC
19 Saturday, July 12 Oakland Roots SC Phoenix Rising FC
20 Saturday, July 19* El Paso Locomotive Phoenix Rising FC
21 Wednesday, July 30 Orange County SC Phoenix Rising FC
22 Saturday, August 2 Phoenix Rising FC Birmingham Legion
23 Saturday, August 9 Lexington SC Phoenix Rising FC
24 Saturday, August 16 Tampa Bay Rowdies Phoenix Rising FC
25 Sat., August 23 Phoenix Rising FC Colorado Springs
26 Sat., August 30 Phoenix Rising FC El Paso Locomotive
27 Fri., September 5 Phoenix Rising FC Las Vegas Lights FC
28 Sat., September 13 Sacramento Republic FC Phoenix Rising FC
29 Sat., September 20 Phoenix Rising FC Loudoun United FC
30 Sat., September 27 Phoenix Rising FC Oakland Roots SC
31 Sat., October 4 Phoenix Rising FC New Mexico United
32 Friday, October 10 North Carolina FC Phoenix Rising FC
33 Sat., October 18 Phoenix Rising FC San Antonio FC
34 Saturday, October 25 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Phoenix Rising FC
Home Games | *Jagermeister Cup
JAGERMEISTER CUP
For the first time, Phoenix Rising will compete in the Jagermeister Cup, featuring matches against USL Championship rivals San Antonio FC, New Mexico United, El Paso Locomotive FC, and USL League 1's Texoma FC. Playoffs for the Cup will take place in the fall.
TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION
Season ticket memberships are available now at phxrisingfc.com/tickets. Single-match tickets for the home opener are also on sale, with all remaining matches available in mid-January. Secure your seat early and be part of the 2025 season! Visit phxrisingfc.com/tickets for more details.
