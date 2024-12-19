Tampa Bay Rowdies Announce 2025 Season Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship revealed today the full schedule for the 2025 season. The upcoming season sees the Rowdies celebrate their 50th anniversary, with specialty theme nights, promotions, and giveaways to be announced in early 2025.

The Rowdies continue to work with the City of St. Petersburg on the repair timeline for Al Lang Stadium and the club will provide more information at a later date.

In honor of the anniversary of the club's first season in 1975, the artwork for the 2025 schedule release features a design from original Rowdies artist Scott Ross. A local artist, Ross created the "Ralph Rowdy" figure that has been integral to the club's culture and branding over the last half-century. Ross's artwork will also be featured on the 2025 schedule posters, which will be printed and available to fans in the new year.

The USL Championship season will consist of 30 regular season matches, with each team hosting 15 home and 15 away matches. The Rowdies will compete against each Eastern Conference team home and away, and play eight teams from the Western Conference, including away at Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, March 8 for the Season Opener, and hosting the reigning USL Championship champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, September 13.

As announced by the USL on December 12, the Rowdies, alongside the entire USL Championship, will now participate in the USL Jägermeister Cup, a World Cup-style tournament that runs throughout the regular season. The group stage kicks off Saturday, April 26 and concludes the weekend of July 26. For the group stage, the Rowdies will host Miami FC on April 26 and Tormenta FC on Saturday, May 31 and will travel to Naples FC on Friday, July 4 and the Charleston Battery on Saturday, July 26. Both Rowdies group stage home games are included in the Rowdies Season Ticket Member package.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs which will kick off on the weekend of Nov. 1-3. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format. The postseason will conclude with the 2025 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, 2025, with more details to be announced.

The 2025 USL Championship season will be the second in the league's four-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports. The Rowdies 2025 broadcast schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can guarantee their spot now for this year's home opener by securing a season ticket package today. Season ticket members receive the biggest ticket discounts, priority playoff seating, discounts on merchandise and concessions and the best seats in the house. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/tickets or call 727-222-2000 for more info.

2025 Tampa Bay Rowdies Season Schedule

Date Opponent

March 8 at Las Vegas Lights FC

March 15 at FC Tulsa

March 26 at Miami FC

April 5 at Charleston Battery

April 12 Loudon United FC

April 19 Louisville City FC

April 26* Miami FC

May 3 Birmingham Legion

May 10 Charleston Battery

May 17 Rhode Island FC

May 24 at Lexington SC

May 31* Tormenta FC

June 7 at Louisville City FC

June 14 Miami FC

June 21 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

June 25 Indy Eleven

July 4* at Naples FC

July 12 at San Antonio FC

July 16 at Hartford Athletic

July 26* at Charleston Battery

August 2 at Indy Eleven

August 9 at North Carolina FC

August 16 Phoenix Rising FC

August 23 at Detroit City FC

August 30 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

September 6 Sacramento Republic FC

September 13 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

September 17 at Birmingham Legion FC

September 20 North Carolina FC

September 28 at Loudon United FC

October 4 Monterey Bay FC

October 11 at Rhode Island FC

October 18 Hartford Athletic

October 25 Detroit City FC

*USL Jägermeister Cup matches

