Indy Eleven Announces 2025 Schedule
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven News Release
Tampa, Fla. - The USL Championship announced its 2025 schedule, including the 34 games for the Boys in Blue. The 2025 season is Indy Eleven's 12th overall and its eighth as part of the USL Championship, and the 15th for the league.
The Boys in Blue open the campaign on a two-match road swing beginning with Eastern Conference opponent Miami FC on March 15 before returning home to host the 2024 USLC-Champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Carroll Stadium on March 29. In all, six matches will be contested off the usual Saturday schedule, with two of them as part of a five-game May slate.
The 2025 edition of the USL Championship features 24 teams playing 34 matches over 34 weeks. Indy Eleven will play home-and-away series against all 11 Eastern Conference foes, along with eight total matches, split home and away, with Western Conference opponents. The Boys in Blue will not face New Mexico United, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, and San Antonio FC in the regular season.
New for 2025, each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in USL Jägermeister Cup group play with home assignments randomly drawn. The Indy Eleven group stage kicks off April 26 at Forward Madison FC (USL League One) and concludes vs. FC Tulsa on July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which begin the weekend of Aug. 16. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final the weekend of Oct. 11.
The top eight teams from each conference will qualify for the single-elimination playoff bracket.
The only change to the composition of the USLC for 2025 is the addition of Lexington SC replacing Memphis 901 FC in the Western Conference.
2025 Conference Alignment
Eastern Conference - Birmingham Legion FC, Charleston Battery, Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Indy Eleven, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, Miami FC, North Carolina FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Rhode Island FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies
Western Conference - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Lexington SC, Monterey Bay F.C., New Mexico United, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, FC Tulsa
Start times and local/national broadcast information will be announced later.
The 2025 USL Championship Playoffs will kick off November 1-3, and the postseason will culminate in the 2025 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network on a to-be determined date between Nov. 21-23.
Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.
Indy Eleven 2025 Schedule
Mar. 15 at Miami FC
Mar. 22 at Lexington SC
Mar. 29 COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC
Apr. 5 NORTH CAROLINA FC
Apr. 12 at Hartford Athletic
Apr. 19 CHARLESTON BATTERY
Apr. 26 at Forward Madison FC (USL Jägermeister Cup)
May 3 DETROIT CITY FC
May 10 at Sacramento Republic FC
Fri. May 16 at El Paso Locomotive FC
May 24 at One Knoxville SC (USL Jägermeister Cup)
Wed. May 28 HARTFORD ATHLETIC
Wed. June 4 at Birmingham Legion FC
June 14 PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC
June 21 LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC
Wed. June 25 at Tampa Bay Rowdies
June 28 BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (USL Jägermeister Cup)
July 5 MONTEREY BAY F.C.
July 12 RHODE ISLAND FC
Fri. July 18 at North Carolina FC
July 26 FC TULSA (USL Jägermeister Cup)
Aug. 2 TAMPA BAY ROWDIES
Aug. 9 at Detroit City FC
Aug. 16 at Loudoun United FC
Aug. 23 MIAMI FC
Aug. 30 LOUISVILLE CITY FC
Sept. 6 at Charleston Battery
Sept. 13 at Rhode Island FC
Sun. Sept. 21 BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC
Sept. 27 FC TULSA
Oct. 4 at Louisville City FC
Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Oct. 18 LOUDOUN UNITED FC
Oct. 25 at Orange County SC
Teams not faced: New Mexico United, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC
All matches on Saturdays unless noted
Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.
Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.
Indy Eleven Roster (12/12/24)
Goalkeeper (1): Antony Siaha
Defenders (9): Adrian Diz Pe, Pat Hogan, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White
Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro
Forwards (4): Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams
