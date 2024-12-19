Indy Eleven Announces 2025 Schedule

December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - The USL Championship announced its 2025 schedule, including the 34 games for the Boys in Blue. The 2025 season is Indy Eleven's 12th overall and its eighth as part of the USL Championship, and the 15th for the league.

The Boys in Blue open the campaign on a two-match road swing beginning with Eastern Conference opponent Miami FC on March 15 before returning home to host the 2024 USLC-Champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks at Carroll Stadium on March 29. In all, six matches will be contested off the usual Saturday schedule, with two of them as part of a five-game May slate.

The 2025 edition of the USL Championship features 24 teams playing 34 matches over 34 weeks. Indy Eleven will play home-and-away series against all 11 Eastern Conference foes, along with eight total matches, split home and away, with Western Conference opponents. The Boys in Blue will not face New Mexico United, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, and San Antonio FC in the regular season.

New for 2025, each team will play four matches - two home, two away - in USL Jägermeister Cup group play with home assignments randomly drawn. The Indy Eleven group stage kicks off April 26 at Forward Madison FC (USL League One) and concludes vs. FC Tulsa on July 26. After the group stage, a draw will set matchups for the single-elimination knockout rounds, which begin the weekend of Aug. 16. The USL Jägermeister Cup will conclude with the Final the weekend of Oct. 11.

The top eight teams from each conference will qualify for the single-elimination playoff bracket.

The only change to the composition of the USLC for 2025 is the addition of Lexington SC replacing Memphis 901 FC in the Western Conference.

2025 Conference Alignment

Eastern Conference - Birmingham Legion FC, Charleston Battery, Detroit City FC, Hartford Athletic, Indy Eleven, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, Miami FC, North Carolina FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Rhode Island FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Western Conference - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Lexington SC, Monterey Bay F.C., New Mexico United, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, FC Tulsa

Start times and local/national broadcast information will be announced later.

The 2025 USL Championship Playoffs will kick off November 1-3, and the postseason will culminate in the 2025 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network on a to-be determined date between Nov. 21-23.

Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

Indy Eleven 2025 Schedule

Mar. 15 at Miami FC

Mar. 22 at Lexington SC

Mar. 29 COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

Apr. 5 NORTH CAROLINA FC

Apr. 12 at Hartford Athletic

Apr. 19 CHARLESTON BATTERY

Apr. 26 at Forward Madison FC (USL Jägermeister Cup)

May 3 DETROIT CITY FC

May 10 at Sacramento Republic FC

Fri. May 16 at El Paso Locomotive FC

May 24 at One Knoxville SC (USL Jägermeister Cup)

Wed. May 28 HARTFORD ATHLETIC

Wed. June 4 at Birmingham Legion FC

June 14 PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

June 21 LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

Wed. June 25 at Tampa Bay Rowdies

June 28 BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (USL Jägermeister Cup)

July 5 MONTEREY BAY F.C.

July 12 RHODE ISLAND FC

Fri. July 18 at North Carolina FC

July 26 FC TULSA (USL Jägermeister Cup)

Aug. 2 TAMPA BAY ROWDIES

Aug. 9 at Detroit City FC

Aug. 16 at Loudoun United FC

Aug. 23 MIAMI FC

Aug. 30 LOUISVILLE CITY FC

Sept. 6 at Charleston Battery

Sept. 13 at Rhode Island FC

Sun. Sept. 21 BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC

Sept. 27 FC TULSA

Oct. 4 at Louisville City FC

Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Oct. 18 LOUDOUN UNITED FC

Oct. 25 at Orange County SC

Teams not faced: New Mexico United, Oakland Roots SC, Phoenix Rising FC, San Antonio FC

All matches on Saturdays unless noted

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven 2025 Season Tickets start at only $204. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/12/24)

Goalkeeper (1): Antony Siaha

Defenders (9): Adrian Diz Pe, Pat Hogan, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (4): Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.