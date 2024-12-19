Riverhounds 2025 Schedule Announced
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's 2025 schedule was announced this afternoon, unveiling a 34-game slate that includes both USL Championship regular season and - brand new this year - USL Jägermeister Cup group play matches.
The Hounds have reached the playoffs in all seven seasons under head coach Bob Lilley, and his eighth year at the helm in Pittsburgh will begin with two straight road matches: Saturday, March 8 at North Carolina FC and Saturday, March 15 at San Antonio FC.
The 17-match home schedule will kick off on the final two Saturdays in March with two familiar Eastern Conference foes. Hartford Athletic will kick off the Hounds' 13th season at Highmark Stadium on March 22, and Birmingham Legion FC will be the opposition on March 29.
Other highlights on the regular-season schedule include the return of the Hounds' traditional Independence Day home date, a Friday, July 4 contest against New Mexico United before the City of Pittsburgh's fireworks light up the sky. That falls in the heart of a summer loaded with action, with three home matches in each of June, July and August.
The schedule winds down with the Hounds alternating away and home matches on Saturdays through September and October, wrapping up with an Oct. 18 road trip to Monterey Bay FC and an Oct. 25 regular-season finale hosting Phoenix Rising FC.
Mixed into the schedule are four Jägermeister Cup group play matches, as USL Championship teams participate for the first time in the inter-league cup competition. The Hounds will visit Detroit City FC (April 26) and host Rhode Island FC (May 31) in their first two matches before meeting a pair of USL League One teams for the first time, hosting Westchester SC (June 28) and visiting Portland Hearts of Pine (July 26).
Additional matches will be added to the schedule for the Hounds to compete in the U.S. Open Cup and if the Hounds advance to the knockout rounds of the Jägermeister Cup. Match times, TV schedules and home game promotions will be announced at a later date.
Riverhounds season tickets for 2025 are on sale now, and single-game tickets are set to go on sale in late January. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit riverhounds.com or contact the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.
To see the full 2025 schedule, visit riverhounds.com/schedule. For your convenience, a plain text version of the schedule is attached. Please contact Director of Communications Matt Grubba at media@riverhounds.com for any inquiries or interview requests.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2025 schedule
March 8 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat North Carolina
March 15 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat San Antonio
March 22 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHartford
March 29 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âBirmingham
April 12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Charleston
April 19 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Loudoun
April 26 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Detroit**
May 3 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âNorth Carolina
May 10 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Louisville
May 17 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Colorado Springs
May 24 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Rhode Island
May 31 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âRhode Island**
June 7 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âDetroit
June 14 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Indy
June 21 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âTampa Bay
June 28 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âWestchester (USL1)**
July 4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âNew Mexico
July 13 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âLoudoun
July 19 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Detroit
July 26 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â Portland (USL1)**
July 29 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âMiami
Aug. 2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âRhode Island
Aug. 9 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âOrange County
Aug. 16 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âCharleston
Aug. 23 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Birmingham
Aug. 30 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Tampa Bay
Sept. 6 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Oakland
Sept. 13 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âLouisville
Sept. 20 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Hartford
Sept. 27 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âLas Vegas
Oct. 4 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Miami
Oct. 11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âIndy
Oct. 18 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âat Monterey Bay
Oct. 25 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âPhoenix
** - Denotes Jägermeister Cup matches
