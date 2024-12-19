Las Vegas Lights FC Announces 2025 USL Championship Schedule
December 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club's schedule for the 2025 USL Championship season.
Fans can secure their seats for all the 2025 action by placing a deposit for 2025 season tickets.
The 2025 USL Championship regular season will see the league split into Eastern and Western Conferences with 12 teams in each conference. The Lights will play its Western Conference opponents in a home-and-home series for 22 games and then play eight matches against the Eastern Conference - four home, four away - to make up the 30-game regular season schedule.
The recently announced expansion of the USL Jägermeister Cup will make up the remaining four matches in the schedule. The USL Jägermeister Cup includes all 38 professional men's clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season with the Jägermeister Cup Final taking place on Saturday, Oct. 11.
The Lights will open the season with two consecutive home games at Cashman Field. First, the Tampa Bay Rowdies will travel across the country for the home opener on Saturday, March 8 before a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinal against New Mexico United on Saturday, March 15.
The club will travel to USL Championship newcomers Lexington SC for a notable road match on April 12.
The USL Jägermeister Cup campaign will kick off with back-to-back matches on April 26 away at Orange County SC and on April 30 at home against League One side AV Alta FC. Group play will conclude with an away game at Sacramento Republic FC on May 31 and a home game against another League One side, Spokane Velocity, on June 28.
Las Vegas Lights FC will end the season as road warriors, playing five of the team's last six games on the road. This includes a three-game Eastern Conference stretch against Louisville City FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and Rhode Island FC.
The final home match of the season will feature the Oakland Roots on October 11, and the regular season will finish with an away match at Monterey Bay FC on October 25.
2025 USL Championship Playoffs
At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs which will kick off on the weekend of Nov. 1-3, 2025.
The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format. The postseason will conclude with the 2025 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23, 2025, with more details to be announced.
2025 USL Championship Conference Alignment
Western Conference
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
El Paso Locomotive FC
Las Vegas Lights FC
Lexington SC
Monterey Bay F.C.
New Mexico United
Oakland Roots SC
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
Sacramento Republic FC
San Antonio FC
FC Tulsa
Eastern Conference
Birmingham Legion FC
Charleston Battery
Detroit City FC
Hartford Athletic
Indy Eleven
Loudoun United FC
Louisville City FC
Miami FC
North Carolina FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Rhode Island FC
Tampa Bay Rowdies
